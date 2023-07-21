Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewing Co. Debuts Superdelic Kush

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.— Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewing Co., a Best for the World B Corp brewery, is thrilled to announce the latest collaboration in its Kush series, Superdelic Kush, a Super Heady IPA (6.8%) created alongside Salt Lake City’s GABF-winning Templin Family Brewing. Following a silver medal win at the World Beer Cup this year for OG Kush, the first in Roadhouse’s Kush series, this new creation showcases rare hops from NZ Hops LTD and barley from Montana Craft Malt.

The Kush Series, which originated in the Roadhouse pilot brewery on Jackson Hole’s Town Square, quickly gained popularity due to its use of new and experimental hops. These resinous, dank and intensely hoppy beers were highly sought-after and have now earned their place in Roadhouse’s core lineup. Since then, the Kush Series has evolved to emphasize the brewery’s commitment to fostering relationships within the beer industry, including collaborations with fellow brewers, hop vendors, growers and maltsters.

As one of the handful of US-based Official Bract Brewers’ for NZ hops, Roadhouse Brewmaster Max Shafer gets the first look at the newest and coolest hops coming out of New Zealand. Notes Shafer, “A few years back, we trialed a new experimental hop called NZ-102, which just got the name Superdelic. I have never been more blown away by an experimental hop, so we will feature it heavily in this Kush series.”

Montana Craft Malt in Butte, Montana, has been selected as the exclusive supplier of barley for Superdelic Kush. By utilizing their Pilsner malt, Superdelic Kush is a Super Heady IPA that allows the intense passionfruit and guava aromas and flavors of the Superdelic hops to shine.

Known for producing exceptional beers in the Mountain West region, Templin Family Brewing has built a strong rapport with Roadhouse through collaborations, numerous shared pints, and a healthy rivalry in an annual brewers’ Golf Tournament. With a shared dedication to beer quality, innovation and camaraderie, collaborating on Superdelic Kush was a natural and exciting decision. Templin Family Brewing will also produce the beer at their Salt Lake taproom, allowing local enthusiasts to experience the brew firsthand.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded Best for the World™ B Corporation, ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for sustainable business practices. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California. Roadhouse ships nationally to most states via CraftShack, and has recently introduced same day delivery in New York City and next day shipping in New York state via TapRm.com.

