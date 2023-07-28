Jack’s Abby Brewing Company Teams Up with the World’s Oldest Brewery

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts – Jack’s Abby Brewing Company has teamed up with the World’s Oldest Brewery – Weihenstephan – to create a once in a lifetime, fest-inspired collaboration lager. There may be nearly 1,000 years difference in the founding of these breweries, but they are much more alike than they are different. That kindred spirit inspired the collaboration dubbed Fest Of Both Worlds.

The goal for this project was to brew a beer that honored historical brewing methods while infusing it with modern innovations to create a delicious fest beer. The Research Center Weihenstephan BLQ of the Technical University of Munich shared the TUM 34/70 yeast strain with Jack’s Abby as part of this collaboration. This yeast is famously known as the original Bavarian lager strain and brings true brewing heritage to this beer. Jack’s Abby also employed a decoction mashing technique and lagered the beer in horizontal tanks furthering the traditional methods of brewing for this beer.

To bring some modern innovation Jack’s Abby Brewing used some modern hopping methods and some atypical hops – Sterling and Adeena. These hops, along with Pilsner and Munich malts create an assertive hop profile on a balanced malt backbone. The beer is easy to drink with subtle herbal and spicy notes.

“What I Like about this project is that it came along organically over 5 years of friendship. Jack has the mind of a German brewer and the heart of an American.” – Matthias Ebner Global Brand Ambassador Weihenstephan

Weihenstephan rarely does collaborations in the United States. In fact, this marks only the 3rd in the company’s storied history. The two breweries have been forging a relationship over the past 5 years including multiple trips to each other’s breweries and many shared lagers.

“It’s a remarkable honor to have the opportunity to brew a collaboration with one of the most iconic names in the world for lager. I’ve always looked to Weihenstephan for inspiration over my career and this marks a milestone for the brewery.” – Jack Hendler Co-Founder of Jack’s Abby

This beer will be available only in Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire and Southern Maine starting August 18, and for a limited time. The two breweries will be celebrating the collaboration with a transcontinental party. The team from Jack’s Abby will be traveling to Freising Germany to raise some steins at Volksfest in early September, and then the team from Weihenstephan will be returning to Massachusetts to celebrate with a series of events from September 14 – 17.

The collaboration Celebration in Massachusetts includes the following events:

Thursday September 14 – Collaboration Celebration Launch at Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers 4:00 – 6:00

Weihenstephan and Jack’s Abby will tap a ceremonial cask during a public happy hour and be on hand to mingle and discuss the project while raising some steins.

Friday September 15 – Volksfest Party at TimeOut Market 5:00 – 8:30

A public celebration bringing the Volksfest feel to Massachusetts including music, games and beers from both Jack’s Abby and Weihenstephan.

Friday September 15 – Volksfest After Party at Bronwyn 8:30 – 10:30

The teams from the two breweries will move up to Bronwyn in Somerville for an after party celebration featuring beers from both breweries.

Saturday September 16 – Best Festin’ Party at Bell In Hand 11:30 – 4:30

Tapping into the “Old Meets New” theme, the teams are throwing a fest at America’s Oldest Tavern and bringing all of your favorite fest events and music to the heart of Boston including a state championship qualifying Stein Holding Competition.

Sunday September 17 – Frühschoppen at The German-American Club in Walpole 11:00 – 3:00

Frühschoppen is the traditional celebration of beers and brats for breakfast. The week of celebration concludes with one of the most fun ways to celebrate on Sunday.

Jack’s Abby and Weihenstephan have forged a strong relationship bonded by the love of lager for years. Old world talent meets new world innovation in this collaboration to create The Fest Of Both Worlds.

About Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers

Jack’s Abby is a proudly independent and family-owned brewery based in Framingham Massachusetts. The brewery was founded in 2011 by 3 brothers – Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler. The brewery is the first lager-only craft brewery in the country. Their mission is to create high-quality products that honor tradition and the spirit of inspired innovation. With an entrepreneurial heart and a passion for people, they take pride in learning from and contributing to their vibrant community.

About Weihenstephan:

Hard to say, easy to drink. Founded almost a thousand years ago the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan was the monastery brewery of the Benedictine monks. Then, the Royal Bavarian State Brewery, it is now operating as a state directed enterprise under the control of the Bavarian Government. As the oldest still existing brewery in the world, it stands upon the Weihenstephan hill, surrounded by the Weihenstephan science center of the Technical University of Munich. And so, a unique tradition and brewing culture developed over the centuries. Today, the world’s oldest brewery uses the most modern technology, but never forget their own history and high-quality standards. This allows Weihenstephan to brew a variety of beers of the highest possible quality.