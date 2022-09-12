Jack is Back! 2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases Fan Favorite Hollow Jack

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Back by popular demand, but this time with a chai twist, 2 Towns Ciderhouse releases Hollow Jack, a pumpkin chai spice cider slated to hit stores in September 2022 as part of 2 Towns’ Limited Release line.

Crafted from fresh-pressed Northwest apples, fresh boiled heirloom pumpkins, and steeped chai spices, this chai spiced pumpkin cider completes the 2022 Limited Release line. Cozy & warm, Hollow Jack is the perfect fireside companion cider and an ode to the flavors of fall.

“Not only is Hollow Jack back but it’s our most elegant version yet,” said Dave Takush, head cider maker. “Our unique chai blend is steeped directly in the cider, releasing tons of warm chai aromatics that blend perfectly with the caramelized heirloom pumpkins. It’s the epitome of a cozy, fireside, fall drink.”

Rich & Tantalizing, this spooky drink is the perfect complement to raking leaves, donning a sweater, or to enjoy with neighbors around your outdoor fire pit.

Specs

6.5% ABV | Chai Spiced Pumpkin Cider

Made with NW apples, heirloom pumpkins, honey, and a blend of chai spices

Cider Profile

Cozy & warm, this is the perfect fireside companion cider

This cider is pumpkin forward with a kiss of sweetness from local honey and finished off with toasty chai spices

Filled with layers of flavor will make you realize who the pump-KING of all fall ciders is!

Hollow Jack will be available in 500mL bottles, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington California, Alaska, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, and South Dakota.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any refined sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

