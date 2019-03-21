J. Wakefield Brewing to Release DFPF Florida Weisse Sour Ale

MIAMI — J. Wakefield Brewing, Wynwood’s only independent craft brewery, will be releasing its most-anticipated beer of the year, DFPF Florida Weisse Sour Ale (6 percent ABV). DFPF is an acronym for Dragon Fruit Passion Fruit, the two key flavor elements in the beer. This is the fifth-annual batch of JWB’s signature beer, which is currently rated the #1 Berliner Weisse in the world by Ratebeer.com. An estimated five hundred people lined up the night before last year’s release, dubbed DFPF Day.

The date of the annual release of DFPF is dependent on the peak of season for each of the two fruits. Over 1,500 pounds of fruit were used in this year’s brewing process. Price per 750ml bottle will be $20. Limit is two bottles.

The following four beers will also be released on DFPF Day:

Otagoffa (12 percent ABV) affogato-inspired Russian imperial stout with vanilla and coffee. Collaboration with Trillium Brewing Company(Boston, MA), 750ml bottles. Price: $25.

Making Whoopie (12 percent ABV) whoopie pie-inspired Russian imperial stout with banana, chocolate and vanilla. Collaboration with Barreled Souls Brewing (Saco, ME), 750ml bottles. Price: $25.

Miami Rainbows (12 percent ABV) neapolitan-inspired Russian imperial stout with vanilla, chocolate and strawberries. A collaboration with Phase Three Brewing Company (Chicago, IL), 750ml bottles. Price: $25.

Eton Mess Brush (12 percent ABV) Eton mess-inspired Russian imperial stout with moringa, coconut, cocoa nibs, cacia, chilies, vanilla, and Marcona almonds. A collaboration with Omnipollo (Stockholm, Sweden), 750ml bottles. Price: $25.

This year, wristbands will be distributed starting at noon on Monday, March 18, in the JWB taproom. Wristbands will entitle owner to a full allotment, which will consist of two bottles of DFPF and one of each of the other four beers, six bottles in total, for $140. Bottles may be purchased separately. Non-wristband sales will begin at noon on DFPF Day. All of the beers will be available on draught on DFPF Day. Food will be powered by Master Arepa from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

