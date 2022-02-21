Ivanhoe Park Brewing Partners with Lakeland Magic Basketball

ORLANDO, Florida – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery and tasting room in Orlando, Fla. has signed into agreement with Lakeland Magic Basketball Team, as their official craft beer partner.

“Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. is excited to add another sports team as the official craft beer partner,” CEO and Founder, Glenn Closson mentioned. “This partnership is timed perfectly with our roll out in the Lakeland market, with the recent addition of Bernie Little Distributors.” The Lakeland Magic are coming from an amazing 2021 season as NBA G League Champions.

“We are so excited to partner with Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.,” said Hans Steinbrenner, President of the Lakeland Magic. “We can’t wait to reveal the new Lakeland Magic Brew to our fans across Central Florida and we look forward to a long partnership with many fun activations planned.”

Located in Ivanhoe Village, one of Orlando’s Main Street districts, the brewery has been open since Summer 2018 and entered distribution later that year in Central Florida with City Beverages. That distribution partnership has grown and allowed Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to work with Wayne Densch, Inc and newly added Bernie Little Distributors to expand their market reach. They are looking to add a few more distributors in the third quarter of 2022.

This new partnership with the Lakeland Magic will allow Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to expand their market growth in the Central Florida region. They will be working on a collaboration brew for next season with details to be announced[HS1] [HS2] at a later date.

About Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery that celebrates the pioneering spirit of early 20th century Lake Ivanhoe founder, George Russell. Ivanhoe Park previously served as home to beautifully lined orange groves and a pineapple farm, and was later named Joyland, an amusement and recreational park. Connecting Orlando’s illustrious past to our brewery’s commitment to community, education and the use of quality ingredients, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company seeks to make craft beer accessible and approachable.

About Lakeland Magic

The Lakeland Magic, based in Lakeland, FL, are the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic. One of 30 teams in the NBA G League, the Magic recently won the 2020-21 NBA G League Finals to finish as league champions. The 2021-22 season is underway at the RP Funding Center. Season tickets, group tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling 863-825-3263 or visiting the Lakeland Magic website.

