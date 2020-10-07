Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Turns 2 and Celebrates with Return to Joyland Triple IPA

ORLANDO, Fla. — 2020 has us on edge as to what is coming next, but we are looking forward to celebrating another anniversary! This year, in true 2020 fashion, we are working to make it interactive virtually and in person. To maintain safety protocols and social distancing, it will be a week long of activities, beer releases, and events that everyone (21+) can enjoy!

Throughout the week, we will be hosting can releases and tapping special release beers. Brand new this year, making its first ever appearance, “Return to Joyland” Triple IPA! This one will be available in cans and on draft. We want this beer to be enjoyed fresh, so we will be canning it the morning we release it in the taproom and sending it into the market to hit shelves that day. Wish us luck, as nothing ever goes wrong when you plan to accomplish everything in one day, right?

Other beers that will be available:

Half-Toberfest Vienna Lager

Tiers for Years 2

Barrel Aged Onyx

Viking Sunrise

Cotton Candy Sour

Fruit Series Joyland IPA

Bungalower’s Lemonade

and more….

Since not everyone will be comfortable at our big event on Saturday and Sunday, we want to interact with you throughout the week. We will be offering Virtual Caricatures this year, with online purchase available and providing your photo digitally allowing for contactless fun! We will also be replacing the photo booth with a photo mosaic, using all your photos posted to social media with #ReturntoJoyland2020 tagged.

Sunday we will be hosting a Hangover Brunch with Pig Floyd’s ! Tickets and menu will be posted soon. Keep an eye out for those!

There will be a Can Release Passport for all those looking to join in all the festivities with a chance to win a custom cooler at the end if you collect all the stamps throughout the week! 4 Can Releases and 1 BBA Bottle Release for your enjoyment.

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/921122471703400