Ithaca Brewing to Release ‘Aunt Lupey’ Double IPA on October 10

ITHACA, N.Y. – Ithaca Beer Company is preparing to introduce the next member of its growing Big Hoppy Family of limited double IPA’s in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and draft.

Following Mr. Sticky and Uncle Buzzy, Aunt Lupey Double IPA visits wholesalers and retailers on October 10.

Aunt Lupey is a double dry hopped flavor bomb packed with deep tropical and citrus notes. This slightly hazy sweetheart serves up the potent aroma and flavor of pineapple, passion fruit, mango, papaya, and guava, and is lovingly supported by sweet citrus undertones.

HOPS: Mosaic, Ekuanot, Simcoe, Citra, Galaxy, Experimental #06300

MALTS: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat, Honey

ABV: 7.5%.