Ithaca Beer Company to Release 2 New IPAs

ITHACA, N.Y. – Ithaca Beer Company is releasing its next of several limited IPA’s available in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and draft.

Mr. Sticky Double IPA

Mr. Sticky Double IPA releases on April 10 and is named for one of our lovably shady and loyal Taproom regulars. Mr. Sticky explodes with the potent aroma and flavor of pineapple and tropical dankness that come from the unique combination of Mosaic, Ekuanot and Simcoe hops. Soft and slightly hazy, Mr. Sticky oozes heady terpenes to satisfy the discerning hophead.

Hops: Mosaic, Ekuanot, Simcoe.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat, Honey.

ABV: 7.7 percent

Pulp Addiction 3: Lotus Be, Lotus Be

Pulp Addiction 3: Lotus Be, Lotus Be is the Spring episode of our Pulp Addiction series. Releasing on May 2, Pulp Addiction 3: “Lotus Be, Lotus Be” is our next hazy New England IPA based on the same core recipe with one hop more forward than the other and packaged with a different can design. “Lotus Be, Lotus Be” features a new previously experimental Yakima Valley hop named Lotus. Lotus is recognized for having strong orange, vanilla, berry and tropical fruit characteristics. Citra and Simcoe were added in a supporting role for depth and additional citrus and pineapple essence. The vanilla qualities of Lotus wrap the sweeter layers of orange and tropical fruit together to create a “cream” like quality.

Hops: Lotus, Citra, Simcoe.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat, Honey.

ABV: 7 percent

Future episodes in the series include: Pulp Addiction 4: “Mosaic to My Ears” and Pulp Addiction 5: “A Visit from Mr. Nelson.”

About Ithaca Beer Company

The Spirit of the Finger Lakes, Ithaca Beer Co. was founded in 1998 by Dan Mitchell who continues to independently own and operate the company. Located in Ithaca, New York, the brewery features a 50-barrel brewhouse with a 5-barrel pilot system that produces numerous small batches for its Taproom as well as for special wholesale occasions. Ithaca Beer currently brews over 20,000 barrels of beer annually and distributes to 56 wholesalers in 16 states including New York, Pennsylvania, all of New England, as far west as Ohio and as far south as North Carolina and Florida.