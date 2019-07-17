Island Coastal Lager Expands Distribution to Tennessee

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Island Coastal Lager (ICL), is excited to announce their expansion to The Volunteer State. ICL will be working with Food City Grocery to bring the Coastal lifestyle to Tennessee.

Food City has been consistently growing since their founding in 1918. The community is the epicenter of their brand and they maintain a strong presence in many local efforts. Following the finalizing of the partnership ICL co-founder, Scott Hansen participated in Food City’s Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament raised over $1.4 million, making it their largest event thus far.

“We are excited to be working with such a community centered brand, like Food City. Their passion for doing good is evident and it was an honor seeing it first hand at their golf tournament.”, said Hansen

Island Coastal Lager is brewed with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. It was first brought to market in South Carolina in October of 2017, and became the number one six-pack lager sold in major grocery chains across the state within a year.

“Our product and brand are both unique for the market, our team wants everyone to be able to experience it! We are carving out our own clean, easy-drinking category, while also creating a lifestyle brand. The passion behind the brand is our motivator and we are stoked to add Tennessee to our rapidly growing list of markets,” said Brandon Perry, ICL co-founder.

About Island Coastal Lager

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in seven states in the Southeast and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16 oz. ‘tall boy’ format. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handle @islandcoastallager.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 131 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia. To learn more, visit their website at www.foodcity.com.