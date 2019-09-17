Island Coastal Lager Announces Launch with The Fresh Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Island Coastal Lager (ICL), is excited to announce their launch with The Fresh Market. Beginning this month, ICL will launch an in-store tasting program statewide in North Carolina and Florida.

“We have a great opportunity with Island Coastal 6-packs and 12-pack cans, as we partner with The Fresh Market. These packages are being added to all stores in our Island Coastal Lager footprint. As a valued partner, we will be investing in two-hour store tastings in all Florida and North Carolina stores. We feel like there are many synergies with The Fresh Market and Island Coastal Lager as our beer is made with no adjuncts or preservatives and no fillers such as rice or corn. The result is a clean refreshing American Lager”, said Tom Bradford, Director of Chain Sales for Island Coastal Lager

Since 1982, Fresh Market has been dedicated to providing a premium shopping experience, while offering the freshest options possible. “The Fresh Market is looking forward to connecting with ICL and its distribution partners to offer this new brand in our stores.”, said Chris Jones, Category Manager for The Fresh Market.

Following this announcement, the coastal inspired brand launched their fall giveaway for SEC/ACC championship tickets. To enter visit one of the participating major grocery chains (Publix, Harris Teeter, Food City), find Island Coastal Lager’s Elevate Your Tailgate promotion and follow the instructions on how to enter this text-to-win sweepstakes!

“We love watching our brand grow with great retail partners like The Fresh Market. They understand consumers want a premium clean beer that has no preservatives or fillers. We are breaking the industry mold and creating our own category with a brand that uses only the finest ingredients, said Scott Hansen, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager.

About Island Coastal Lager

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in eight states and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16oz ‘tall boy’ format. ICL is poised to launch Island Active this Fall, a premium light beer made with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives along with lower calories. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handles @islandcoastallager @islandactive @theislandvibetribe

About The Fresh Market

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make everyday eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.