Island Brands USA Expands Distribution Across the Country Through Direct-to-Consumer Partner BevMax

CHARLESTON, S.C.— Island Brands USA is riding the coastal wave all the way across the country this spring with new, expanded distribution of its top-selling premium beers through BevMax (bevmax.com). Just in time for warm weather, Island Brands’ Island Coastal Lager, Island Active, and their 12-can variety packs will be available in 28 states — including beer meccas like New York, Oregon, California, and Colorado — for online ordering and shipping, beginning in March.

“This is enormous for us as we’ve been working to fulfill our fans’ desires to get their hands on Island Brands’ products beyond our core distribution area in the Southeast,” said David Sexton, Director of Business Development for Island Brands USA. “Partnering with BevMax allows us to get our clean, top-quality beers to people all over the country — and we can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Island Brands was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, earning a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. In addition, the innovative company announced a portfolio expansion into high-quality spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails, complementing its lineup of superpremium beers and flavored malt beverages.

Island Brands is furthering its mission to give back in meaningful ways, including being a proud member of 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate at least 1% of annual sales directly to approved environmental nonprofits worldwide. Island Brands has raised more than $5.4 million through a successful crowdfunding campaign that is closing soon.

About Island Brands USA

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands USA is a lifestyle company that uses only the finest, all-natural ingredients to produce premium beer, flavored malt beverages, craft spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Its products are available at major retailers and popular bars through rapidly expanding domestic and international distribution, online direct-to-consumer ordering and fleet wide on Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, the innovative company’s growing portfolio of all clean, high quality beverages cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Central to the company’s mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned.

For More Information:

http://www.islandbrandsusa.com