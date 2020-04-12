Island Brands Launches COVID-19 Relief Program to Support the Food and Beverage Industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Island Brands announced the launch of Spread the Love Relief Fund to help support Food and Beverage industry friends during the COVID-19 crisis. Island brands has designed an exclusive line of Spread The Love merchandise, 100% of profits will be donated directly to our relief fund that supports servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, chefs and managers in the Southeast. The entire line of products can be found on www.Islandcostallager.com.

“It has been reported that the restaurant industry is going to need a $440 billion bailout to survive. Island Brands wants to be part of the solution,” said Brandon Perry, co-founder, Island Brands. “We will be working closely with restaurant employees in the states where Island Coastal Lager and Island Active are sold.”

Spread the Love Relief Fund, www.islandcoastallager.com/spread-the-love, has been established by Island Brands to help ease the financial burden for restaurant employees impacted by COVID-19. This fund will be supporting communities where Island Brands are sold (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN, and VA); a restaurant owner or manager must apply on behalf of their employees. The Island Brands team has announced they have a goal to raise $100,000 for relief efforts. The team is currently searching for partners to match the first $50,000 donations, so this goal can be reached as soon as possible.

“The Food and Beverage industry is a very close knit community, and they have welcomed us with open arms, now it’s time to give back in their time of need,” said Scott Hansen, co-founder, Island Brands. “We hope our Share The Love campaign will not only generate monetary funds, but will unite communities in supporting all our food and beverage friends.”

The Spread the Love Relief Fund and fundraising efforts will remain active so long as funds exist and restaurant employees are faced with hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.“We all have our ‘go to spot’ and our favorite bartender or server, they have always been there for us, now is the time to be there for them!” said Meghan Hansen, Director of Marketing.

About Island Brands

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a super premium beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in eight states and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Super Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16oz ‘tall boy’ format. Island Brands launched Island Active in February 2020 , an 88 calorie super premium light beer made with the highest quality ingredients and containing no fillers or preservatives. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handles @islandcoastallager @islandactive @oldrowisland

For More Information: islandcoastallager.com/spread-the-love