Ironshield Brewing’s Oktoberfest Lager Now Available

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia – Pumpkin spice, football, and Oktoberfest beer are sure signs that fall is on the way. Ironshield Brewing can’t help you with the first two – but the beer? Definitely.

The Gwinnett County craft brewer’s Oktoberfest – a lager brewed especially for the season – is hitting shelves and taps this week across Georgia. It’s a local option brewed the traditional way.

“At Ironshield, we are obsessed with making classic styles how they should be crafted. We used authentic ingredients for Oktoberfest (and all our beers), and you’ll notice the quality as soon as you take a sip,” said co-owner and brewmaster Glen Sprouse. “Our state-of-the-art brewhouse allows us to produce a clean and nearly perfect brew you’ll want to enjoy all season.”

To brew Oktoberfest, Ironshield imports German malt, hops, mimicking the water composition of Munich. The result is a meticulously created lager that would be at home in any German beer hall. Pouring gorgeous amber, expect light caramel hints with some spicy and floral overtones. On September 17th, Ironshield celebrates the start of Oktoberfest at its Lawrenceville taproom. Expect plenty of beers poured in big steins, music from the Foothills Oompah Band, and traditional German street food.

ABOUT IRONSHIELD BREWING

Ironshield Brewing creates classic craft beer in downtown Lawrenceville, Georgia. With a focus on classic European ales and lagers, the brewery takes pride in only using the best and most authentic ingredients to brew. Ironshield was founded in 2020 by Atlanta-area brewing stalwart Glen Sprouse, beverage industry veteran Dave Rice and Bob Grigsby. The fun taproom is rapidly building a community of craft beer lovers in the area. Ironshield Brewing distributes cans and kegs throughout the state of Georgia.

For More Information:

http://www.ironshieldbrewing.com/