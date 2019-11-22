Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Announces Plans to Open 2nd Location in Atlanta

WILMINGTON, Del. – Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (Iron Hill) announced today they signed a lease in Perimeter Center of Metro Atlanta, GA, marking the company’s second location in Georgia, set to open in summer 2020. Iron Hill Perimeter is the third location in the southeastern region and will be their 20th restaurant and brewery achieving the company’s “20 by 20” initiative, in which the Iron Hill team will open and operate 20 locations by the end of the year 2020.

Located at Twelve24 (1224 Hammond Dr), the more than 7,500-sq.-ft. space will feature Iron Hill’s signature on-site brewing facility as well as seating for approximately 350 guests in the bar area and dining room, plus additional patio seating. As is customary for all Iron Hill locations, Iron Hill Perimeter will also feature the company’s traditional core menu, featuring more than fifteen craft kitchen items inspired by their lineup of award-winning beers like the famed Grilled Brewben Sandwich and the Gold Medal Baby Back Ribs.

Iron Hill Perimeter will complement Iron Hill Buckhead (3535 Peachtree Road NE), serving both the metro and suburban areas of Atlanta. “Iron Hill has been so successful because we strive to make not only the experience but also the locations comfortable and accessible to craft beer fans, families or even for a casual date night,” said Kevin Finn, Chairman of the Board and Director of Development at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant.

“Iron Hill is a great addition to the Twelve24 community and to the Central Perimeter area of Atlanta. The brewery’s arrival at the building will create a new place for tenants and members of the community to enjoy food and craft beers,” said Brandon Houston, Principal with Trammell Crow Company’s Atlanta Business Unit, which developed Twelve24. “Iron Hill will also help stimulate the economy, bringing in more than 100 jobs. We look forward to the opening and the great events to come at Twelve24.”

Iron Hill will partner with Chicago, IL-based Aria Group Architects to design the brewery and restaurant to reflect the modern color-palate and welcoming floor plan of their newest locations. In addition to expansion, Iron Hill is renovating targeted locations to enhance customer experience and give loyal customers even more reason to keep coming back. Iron Hill in Wilmington, DE and Maple Shade, NJ recently underwent renovations to remain consistent with the updated look of the newer locations.

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States, with over 20 years of award-winning recognition at national and international competitions. Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has their own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 23 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.

About Trammell Crow Company

Trammell Crow Company (TCC), founded in 1948, is one of the nation’s leading developers and investors in commercial real estate. The Company has developed or acquired 2,700 buildings valued at nearly $65 billion and over 590 million square feet. As of September 30, 2019, TCC had $10.9 billion of projects in process and $3.5 billion in its pipeline. It employs more than 550 professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom. Trammell Crow Company’s teams are dedicated to building value for its clients with professionals in 18 major cities throughout the United States and London. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services. TCC is an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, and the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (in terms of 2018 revenue). For more information visit www.TrammellCrow.com.