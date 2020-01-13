Iron Hill Brewery Releases Riveting Hard Seltzer

WILMINGTON, Del. – Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill), announces their newest style release, Rivet Hard Seltzer, available on tap at all Iron Hill locations in a rotation of three flavors. Aptly named after the permanent mechanical fastening that binds two pieces of metal (perhaps Iron!?) together, Rivet Hard Seltzer symbolizes the unity of the Iron Hill team’s passion for brewing and how they have adapted to the latest brewing trends for over 23 years and made them their own.

The hard seltzer is now available in all 16 of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant’s locations for $5 for a 16oz pour. The three unique seltzer flavors being introduced include Passion Fruit-Orange-Guava (POG), Blueberry Acai and Black Cherry. The crisp, low calorie beverage has a 5% ABV and 0 IBU.

“We chose the name Rivet because it so perfectly described our introduction to a new trend. You can’t be in the business for as long as we have without adapting to the latest trends, but we’re not about to just put out a low-quality product because it’s what’s popular,” says Iron Hill Director of Brewery Operations Mark Edelson. “We’re very excited to bind together our extensive brewing industry knowledge with one of the most popular trends to come from the beverage industry in some time.”

With a very drinkable and fruity flavor profile, Iron Hill’s Rivet Hard Seltzer pairs perfectly with many of Iron Hill’s vegetable or fruit forward dishes. Pairings include POG Rivet with the Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Breast, which features a tangy wasabi vinaigrette that plays perfectly with the citrusy fruit blend. Pair Blueberry Acai Rivet with the Salmon Burger Bahn Mi for an explosion of fresh flavors from cilantro, cucumber and pickled veggies and the crisp taste of the blueberry acai. End your meal with Black Cherry Rivet and a slice of Iron Hill’s Cheesecake topped with fresh berries, raspberry sauce and whipped cream and you’ll thank us later.

Locations

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States, with over 20 years of award-winning recognition at national and international competitions.

Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has their own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 23 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.