Iron Hill Brewery Launches Kick Cancer’s Peanut BUTT-er Porter & Raises Funds for CureSearch

EXTON, Pennsylvania – Iron Hill Brewery (Iron Hill) will release Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter brewed in collaboration with CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, a nonprofit working to end childhood cancer by driving targeted and innovative research with measurable results in an accelerated timeframe. Additionally, throughout September, Iron Hill is asking guests to “Eat Dessert” first or include in initial order in the name of children’s cancer research. Servers will deliver the dessert message prior to drinks and food and the restaurant group will donate $0.75 for every dessert ordered in addition to annual and ongoing Triple Chocolate Hill donation commitment for the restaurant group. Since 2004, Iron Hill has raised over $300,000 for CureSearch.

Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter is an 8.1% ABV imperial porter that is big, chocolatey, and packed full of creamy peanut butter. Inspired by their Triple Chocolate Hill dessert, this imperial porter is brewed with heaps of chocolate and caramel malts, fresh vanilla beans, and peanut butter. This porter is ready to tackle your taste buds and kick cancer in the peanut BUTTer! The porter brewed in collaboration with CureSearch will be available on draft starting Wednesday, September 7th at all 17 Iron Hill locations in PA, NJ and DE, while supplies last.

For almost two decades, Iron Hill’s Triple Chocolate Hill has been the signature dessert to raise funds and awareness for CureSearch while supporting children’s cancer research. The Triple Chocolate Hill ($9.50) is a decadent combination of a double chocolate brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, peanut butter caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, crushed peanuts, and whipped cream. Iron Hill’s new dessert menu features four additional delicious opportunities to help find treatments for childhood cancer. Gooey Butter Cake ($8.25) is served warm with vanilla bean ice cream and raspberries, and the Warm Chocolate Molten Cake ($7.75) is a classic dessert to satisfy chocoholics is topped with vanilla bean ice cream. The Cheesecake ($8) comes with fresh berries, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream. Lastly, Small Batch Ice Cream ($5) comes in four flavors: Chocolate Love, Honey Graham, Cookie Dough, and of course, Vanilla Bean.

“Since we partnered with CureSearch in 2004 at the suggestion of my wife, a pediatric oncologist, we are continually inspired by the passion and dedication of their team to fund research and find therapies for childhood cancer,” explains Mark Edelson, Founder, and VP of Beer. “This year we expanded our efforts to include a seasonal beer and the entire dessert menu to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause. The Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter is our brewed twist on Triple Chocolate Hill with rich chocolate and peanut butter notes balanced in a full-bodied porter and our dessert is always a delicious way to end a great meal paired with a great beer.”

About Iron Hill Brewery

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 20 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC and GA and 25-years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ, and DE. Iron Hill unveiled Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, an elevated fast casual concept offering innovative food, award-winning beer, and crafted vibes at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer, and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

