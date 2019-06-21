Iron Fist Brewing Releases That Summer Feeling Hazy Wheat Ale

VISTA, Calif. — Forget any preconceptions of wheat beer and open up your mind for something refreshingly different. Iron Fist’s is proud to announce its first ever taproom only seasonal beer, That Summer Feeling. Taking its cue from one the newest styles of wheat, the American Wheat Ale is normally likened to be closer to an American Pale Ale than any of its European wheat cousins.

“But we didn’t want to just brew another American Wheat Beer… we wanted to make something different, so we kept the haze and decided to turn the bitterness up to 11,” said brewmaster Tom Garcia.

Garcia added: “Most breweries make this hybrid beer at a medium to low IBU range- think 35. We balanced the beer with a 75 IBUs to give it a unique punch. We put the equivalent of bitter tropical sunshine in a pint.”

That Summer Feeling is a true hybrid—the perfect marriage of Hazy Pale Ale and American Wheat. Big on dank hop and tropical fruit flavors and brewed with massive amounts of Galaxy hops and a touch of Amarillo. The flavor profile brings pineapple, stone- fruits and mango followed by a light floral finish. Brewed to conjure a refreshing breeze taking the edge off that summer heat.

In comparison to Continental Wheat beers the Hazy Wheat Ale features a clean yeast profile without the notes of clove and banana commonly associated with Weissbier or Hefeweizen. Undoubtedly a true American style That Summer Feeling Hazy Wheat Ale is a clever match of simple and complex flavors, guaranteed to be a pleaser to fans of a tropical, bitter, hazy beer.

The first of Iron Fist’s seasonal release series debuts just in time to toast all things American as we celebrate Independence Day on July 4. The beer will be available, as the name suggests, seasonally, remaining on draft (only) for three months exclusively at Iron Fist Taprooms, Petco Park and selected events. This new category is designed to allow the brewer to put their stamp on an established or emerging beer category, carefully chosen to compliment the San Diego climate and flavors associated with each corresponding season. That Summer Feeling will be followed by releases in September and November for 2019.

