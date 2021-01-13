iPourIt, Inc. Extends Warranty to Offer Comprehensive Coverage for Self Pour Equipment

America’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology, iPourIt, Inc., announced that it is extending its warranty coverage program. The company will now offer the most comprehensive warranty on the market with the longest coverage period for all parts and equipment.

Under the new warranty policy, iPourIt customers will receive coverage for support and replacement on the latest GEN 4 model’s system components for three years after installation.

“At iPourit, we pride ourselves on product quality and performance. Our technologies and our product development team are leading the market in innovation and reliability,” says Doug Gray, Technical Product Manager at iPourIt. “We are so confident in our products that we’ve decided to extend our warranty to ensure that our customers are able to maximize the benefits of the system.”

iPourIt’s self pour technology enables patrons to pour their own draft beverages from RFID-activated taps, automatically tracking their tab as they go. As customers use the system, iPourIt SMARTS Technology collects anonymous data and demographics for each pour offering operators a real-time overview of inventory, keg aging, patron traffic, maintenance needs and more.

To learn more about the iPourIt system or to find a location near you, visit iPourItInc.com.About iPourIt, Inc.iPourIt, Inc. is the nation’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology with more than 6,000 taps installed, over 190 million ounces poured and 224 locations operating. Its team of experts partners with hospitality operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive self-serve experiences for beer, wine, seltzer, spirits and more. iPourIt technology is proven to reduce labor and waste while enhancing customer satisfaction and driving increased profitability. Learn more at iPourItInc.com.

For more information: https://www.ipouritinc.com/