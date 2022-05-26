Introducing Beer Fridge, a New Washington-based Beer Subscription Company

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Beer Fridge, a new startup out of Bellingham, WA is helping craft beer lovers discover new breweries, try unique beers, and connect more local breweries to their fans. And, just in time for Father’s Day, you can make your old man proud for once and send him a gift he’ll actually enjoy…

Beer Fridge is an online store for craft beer, cider, and seltzer subscriptions and gift boxes shipped to your doorstep.

Our boxes feature a curated selection of unique, high quality, and rare craft beverages handpicked from local, independent breweries across the U.S.

Inventory changes each month so fans can discover new breweries, explore new styles, and stock their beer fridge with the best craft beverages every month with flat rate shipping and no commitments.

“Whether you’re a full on beer enthusiast, a weekend brewery hopper, or you want to send the perfect gift, our boxes will conveniently keep your beer fridge stocked with unique cans from awesome breweries.” Jake Bassett, Co-Founder

Checkout getbeerfridge.com to browse a wide selection of curated boxes by your favorite style of craft beer, cider, seltzer, even N/A beers or pick and choose from all varieties to fully customize your own box. Each month, the selection of cans change so you’ll always have something new to try from renowned breweries or undiscovered local favorites.

Beer Fridge subscribers get a discount on every box plus discounted flat rate shipping! The easy-to-use subscription gives you the ability to skip a month or pause if you need a break. There are no commitments or fees so you can cancel anytime!

It makes the perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, employees, and clients. Plus, you can personalize gifts with a custom message. Who wouldn’t love a box of beer showing up on their doorstep?! Browse curated gift boxes by beverage style or contact Beer Fridge for bulk orders and corporate gifts.

For More Information:

https://getbeerfridge.com/