Independence Brewing Co. Announces Seasonal Spring Beers, Including Snoop Dog-Inspired Double IPA

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Austin’s Independence Brewing Co. announced today the release of two new seasonal beers, on shelves now. A Snoop Dogg-inspired blueberry double IPA fittingly named “Bluebonic Chronic” and a bright, tropical Berliner Weisse made with passion fruit and guava purée.

As part of Independence’s rotating Redbud Berliner Weisse series, the new Passion Fruit Guava Redbud is a highly effervescent, easy-to-drink kettle sour that delivers an unmistakable tropical aroma and fresh tangy flavors. Suggested pairings are pan-seared mahi-mahi, panko-crusted cod, orange chicken, chana masala, passion fruit mousse, bleu cheese, guava yogurt, and fruit leather.

“Winter has us missing the sun right about now so we wanted to jet off to the tropics with this Redbud,” said Amy Cartwright, co-founder and president at Independence. “The tangy passion fruit mingles with sweet guava in perfect balance with the tartness of Redbud. It’s been a big hit around here and just might help folks get through the winter slog.”

Bluebonic Chronic Highboy is the latest addition to Independence’s rotating double IPA series in 16-ounce cans. Inspired by Snoop Dogg’s 1994 hit “Gin and Juice,” the hazy 9% ABV double dry hopped IPA is made with blueberry purée and a dank combination of Mosaic, Columbus, Eureka, and Experimental #07207 hops. Suggested pairings include gin & juice, indo and bubonic chronic, whole roasted pig, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, fresh herb chevre, and blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

“What’s unique about the Highboy Double IPA series is that with each variant we’re going after a specific hop character, which is why we double dry hop each batch,” said Brannon Radicke, head brewer at Independence. “Any fruit additions are designed to enhance the hop profile. Instead of just being a “fruit beer” the goal is for the fruit to play a supporting role instead of covering up or competing with the hops. I think Bluebonic is a great example of this, you definitely get the blueberry—36 lbs per batch will do that—but that hop blend is popping.”

Both seasonal brews will be available at the Independence taproom in Southeast Austin and in select HEBs, Central Markets, Whole Foods Markets, and bars/restaurants in every major Texas market today through April 30, 2020. For more information, visit www.independencebrewing.com.

Independence Brewing Co. is a local craft brewery and taproom located in Southeast Austin, Texas. Founded by Amy & Rob Cartwright in 2004, Independence Brewing Co. has grown from a small mom, pop & dog operation to a team of 30 people producing more than 20,000 barrels each year with distribution throughout Texas and Arkansas. Independence Brewing Co. is now one of the largest and most beloved breweries in Central Texas.

Independence’s core lineup of year-round brews includes Stash IPA, Native Texan Pilsner, Austin Amber, Redbud Berliner Weisse, Power and Light Session IPA, and Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout. These beers and several seasonal/limited releases can be enjoyed in a laid-back, industrial-style tasting room with views of the beer-making process set to live music from local musicians. Birds Barbershop offers beers exclusively from Independence Brewing Co. in all nine of their locations across Texas.

The business is a proud and active member of the communities of Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. The brewery and its taproom are open to the public for tours in Austin, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Independence Brewing Company beer or tours of the brewery, should visit independencebrewing.com or follow @indybrewing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.