Independence Brewing Co. and Garrison Brothers Distillery Collaborate on Limited Edition Bottle Release for Texas Independence Day

AUSTIN, Texas– – Independence Brewing Co., one of the longest standing craft breweries in Central Texas, has partnered with Garrison Brothers Distillery, four-time winner of American Micro-Whiskey of the Year in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible, to release a robust and heady bourbon barrel-aged oatmeal stout. The resulting brew clocks in at 10.5% ABV and is smooth and boozy, with sweet notes of vanilla and oaky tannins. Only five hundred 750ml bottles were produced.

The limited run bottle release is Indy’s first ever since last year’s legislative change to Texas alcohol laws in September.

“Thanks to the passage of beer-to-go, Independence Brewing is now able to go even further with our experimentation by creating small batches of unique, innovative beers that can’t always find a place on store shelves. Being able to sell these beers directly to Indy fans from the brewery is a game changer” said Amy Cartwright, President and Co-Founder of Independence Brewing Co.

