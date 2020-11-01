Indeed Brewing’s Beerland Winter Experience Opens Nov. 2

MINNEAPOLIS — With winter fast approaching, Indeed Brewing Company is making room inside its Northeast brewery and taproom to give patrons a place to drink beer safely when the temperatures drop. Beerland opens to the public on November 2, with new corners of the Solar Arts Building reimagined to keep guests spread out while sudsing up in seven spaces.

The “hoppiest” place on earth features a vignette of concepts that are designed to fit any mood or occasion:

The Lot: This one’s for the heartiest — bundle up and hunker down outdoors with the help of blazing fires, beer poking, and hot ale flips to keep you warm from the inside out.

The Taprooms: The heart of Indeed will continue to seat patrons in its two taprooms (the main and the Ox) in a comfortable setting surrounded by familiar faces.

The Drunken Forest: A lush and cozy setting for getting a little tipsy, this whimsical, woodland space is inspired by a feature found in taigas that gives our Taiga IPA its name. What is normally our hallway from taproom to bathroom, it’s transformed into space to imbibe.

The Milling Room: Tip back a cold one behind the brewery doors in this newly opened seating area in the way back of the brewhouse. Grab a beer where it all begins, surrounded by grain and mills and immersed in back-of-house vibes.

The Den: By day, it’s our fully operational loading dock, by night, it will be a nook of Beerland: Tucked into a largely unexplored corner of the brewery, this cozy hideaway is part speakeasy, part basement den at “the cool house” on the block. Plush carpets, low lights, and cushy seats make this your home away from home, with better beer and no glasses to wash.

Up Top at Indeed: Taking things up a level — two levels, in fact, to the third floor of the Solar Arts Building, with ample room to spread out while gathering in small groups in an oh-so-slightly upscale atmosphere. The 6,713 square foot open-concept space, currently unused as an event venue by Chowgirls, will have tables and lounge areas and mobile dividers between groups.

Quincy Corner: A one-stop shop for beer and sundries on the go. Stocked with essential items to make your beer-buying and -drinking experience that much better. Nothing fancy, nothing frivolous — simply a place where simple pleasures are sold. Guests can order ahead and pay online, and get their orders via curbside pickup on 15th Avenue without having to enter the building or select contactless delivery (available in Minneapolis boundaries).

“Our amazing team at Indeed is all about creating unique beer experiences for our patrons. From the simple enjoyment that comes from enjoying one of our beers in our taproom to the out-of-body experiences you can find at our music-soaked events, we love providing escapes big and small,” says owner Tom Whisenand. “The pandemic has forced us to rethink how we can successfully provide these unique experiences while keeping the health and safety of our co-workers, customers, and communities paramount. While many establishments are finding the situation this winter unworkable and closing down, Indeed will be utilizing our ample footprints in both Minneapolis and Milwaukee to remain open while continuing to apply our strict health and safety protocols to all of our operations. Whatever happens this winter I promise you that Indeed will be following a people-before-profits mentality and will do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for everyone who comes under our roof.”

Since March, Indeed Brewing Company has taken the public health threat of Covid-19 seriously. Precautionary measures are in place and enforced, including a reservation system, tableside service, socially distanced tables, 6-foot markings, hand sanitation stations, and limited capacity. Masks are worn by staff at all times and guests are required to wear one when not seated. While the State of Minnesota recently increased the number of people in a group to 10, Indeed continues to allow a maximum of six people (including children) per party.

Make reservations here. Spaces are subject to availability: www.exploretock.com/indeedbrewingminneapolis

Order from Quincy Corner here: www.toasttab.com/indeed-mpls-to-go/v3

About Indeed Brewing Company:

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com.