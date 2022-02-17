Indeed Brewing Company’s Milwaukee Pilot Brewery Releases Hurricane Cocktail-Inspired Fruited Ale in Bottles

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Indeed Brewing Company is releasing a Hurricane Cocktail-Inspired Fruited Ale on Saturday, Feb. 26. Bottles (750ml, $17) are available to pre-order now.

A nod to Pat O’Briens scrappy libation that mixes together rum, passion fruit syrup, and lemon juice, a Hurricane has the reputation of supercharging a good night in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Brewed with cane sugar in the boil, passion fruit puree in the fermentor, and a dose of Hurricane-flavored essence in the bright tank, our cocktail-inspired malt beverage is sweet yet boozy, doing its namesake proud.

“This beer is made in the fashion of the famous Hurricane cocktail from New Orleans. We threw a bunch of dehydrated orange peel into the whirlpool and lots of passion fruit puree at the end of fermentation for a super fruity, tart, and sweet beer. To help boost the gravity of this beer, we also threw in some raw cane sugar as a nod to the rum in the drink. The result is a bright orange liquid that, despite its higher levels of alcohol, goes down as easy as the signature cocktail,” says Patrick Nickelson, Head Brewer, Indeed Milwaukee. “Instead of serving this in red solo cups and sending you out onto the streets of Walker’s Point, we are releasing 750ml bottles on the Saturday before Mardi Gras so you can pop open a bottle on Fat Tuesday, cut up a king’s cake, buy a dozen paczki, and join a second line. Pairs well with Professor Longhair, boudin, and beignets.”

The Walker’s Point pilot brewery and taproom will be open from 11am-11pm on Saturday, Feb. 26. Mr. Greens BBQ will be on-site serving Southern-style smoked food from 11am-6pm. There will also be Mardis Gras-style Vinyl Vibes spun by Indeed Milwaukee’s very own taproom manager Grant Steskal, on behalf of WMSE Mish Mosh Radio.

Hurricane Cocktail-Inspired Fruited Ale is a limited release; pre-orders of the 750ml bottles are encouraged. There will be 150 bottles available for pre-order (two bottle maximum per person) and 50 available for day-of purchase (three bottle maximum per person). Pickup is available as soon as Feb. 26. Hurricane will also release on tap.

Bottles (750ml, $17) are available to pre-order now.

The Goods

Malt: Rahr Premium Pilsner, Rahr Malted White Wheat, Weyermann Carafoam Hops: CTZ Yeast: A37 Special Ingredients: Cane sugar, passion fruit puree, Hurricane flavor essence

The Stats

ABV: 9.5% IBU: 10

The Experience

Visual: Cloudy orange Aroma: Tropical fruit, alcohol, citrus Taste: Passion fruit, alcohol, citrus Mouthfeel: Smooth with low carbonation

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and elevated by its series of wild barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

For More Information:

https://www.indeedbrewing.com