Indeed Brewing Company’s Milwaukee Brewery To Release Two Bottles on Black Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Indeed Brewing Company is releasing two bottles this Black Friday at its pilot brewery and taproom in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Milwaukee Honey Barleywine is back in its second iteration and a Wood Barrel-Aged Sarah Jane’s Maple Sticks will both release on Friday, November 26. There will be 300 bottles of Milwaukee Honey Barleywine (limit of five to pre-order) and 75 bottles of Wood Barrel-Aged Sarah Jane’s Maple Sticks (limit of three to pre-order).

“Last year was the first time we ever released a bottle from our pilot brewery, and we’re stoked to offer not one but two bottles this year,” says Jeff Gray, Milwaukee Sales and Market Manager. “With a slightly lower ABV, Milwaukee Honey Barleywine is back and even better than last year. Sarah Jane’s Maple Sticks is a taproom favorite and so we’re excited to offer a wood barrel-aged version of this pastry stout.”

The Walker’s Point taproom will be open on Friday, November 26 between 11am-12am. There will be a DJ between 2-6pm in the taproom along with other vendors and food partners to be announced.

Milwaukee Honey Barleywine ($17/bottle) and Wood Barrel-Aged Sarah Jane’s Maple Sticks ($17/bottle) are a limited release and pre-orders of the 750-ml bottles are encouraged for pickup on Black Friday. Both beers will also be on tap in the Milwaukee taproom. Wood Barrel-Aged Sarah Jane’s Maple Sticks will be for sale at Total Wine Stores on November 26.

Milwaukee Honey Barleywine:

A robust beer tradition calls for a strong ale. Back in its second iteration and clocking in at 10.5%, Milwaukee Honey Barleywine is a hearty addition to the lineup of big beers released on Black Friday. Brewed with hyper-locally sourced honey from Kallas Honey Farm, this full-bodied barleywine is a modern, Milwaukee-specific take on an age-old style. A late hop addition gives way to residual malty sweetness and fruity ester flavor with notes of honey that linger on the senses. Big on booze and light on bitter, Milwaukee Honey is all buzz, no bite

The Goods

Malt: Simpsons Maris Otter

Hops: CTZ, Willamette

Yeast: A18 Joystick

Special Ingredients: Kallas Honey Farm Blueberry Blossom honey

The Stats

ABV: 10.5%

IBU: 60

The Experience

Visual: Deep ruby red, crystal clear

Aroma: Toffee, honey, dead lilacs, alcohol

Taste: Toffee, alcohol, floral honey, dried fruit

Mouthfeel: Medium to thick body from honey, low carbonation, warming

Wood Barrel-Aged Sarah Jane’s Maple Sticks:

Sarah Jane’s Maple Sticks gets a boozy reboot. The popular pastry stout—thick with maple, vanilla, almond, and cinnamon flavors—returns with a new flavor layer after a seven-month rest in bourbon barrels. Richer and bigger than before, this wood barrel-aged beauty only gets better with age.

The Goods

Malt: Rahr Pale Ale, Weyermann Munich I, Simpson’s Chocolate, Briess Victory, Weyermann Carafa III, Flaked Barley

Hops: Mandarina Bavaria

Yeast: A15

Special Ingredients: Lactose, cinnamon, maple, vanilla, almond flavoring

The Stats

ABV: 9%

IBU: 30

The Experience

Visual: Opaque black

Aroma: Maple, cinnamon, vanilla, almond, pastry, bourbon, wood

Taste: Maple, vanilla, bourbon

Mouthfeel: Thick, sweet, lowly carbonated

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

