Indeed Brewing Company Moves Pistachio Cream Ale up to Core Brand Offering

MINNEAPOLIS — Indeed Brewing Company is now offering Pistachio Cream Ale year-round, transitioning it from a one-off beer to a core brand. Now in newly designed 12-ounce cans that feature artwork from Minneapolis artist Chuck U, Pistachio Cream Ale will be distributed across Minnesota and Wisconsin beginning February 15.

Pistachio Cream Ale started as an R&D project at Indeed’s pilot brewery in Milwaukee, releasing first as a tap exclusive in the Walker’s Point taproom in February 2020. The recipe was brewed on a larger scale in Minneapolis to can and distribute in May 2020. Originally planned as a limited one-off run, its instantaneous success and cult following necessitated multiple drops throughout the remainder of the year to meet demand.

“We’ve seen the same, consistent energy from Fargo to Duluth to Eau Claire about Pistachio Cream Ale, and have tried to respond as quickly as possible to the demand. Within a year, it’s moving into our year-round lineup and has top three priority with most of our distributors,” says Sales Director Ryan Bandy. “It’s super fun—and kind of stressful—to have a hit like this where you work hard and fast to get the people what they want. We’re excited to let it loose!”

Creative Director Andy Kiekhafer led the design process, working closely with Chuck U in the brand’s evolution from one-off label to printed can. “This was a first for a printed can label, going from the minor league to the majors, so to speak. The beer was a pretty big hit out of the gate, so we knew we had to get Chuck involved ASAP to translate it from labeled can to full-on printed can,” says Kiekhafer. “We wanted to keep some essence of the can people knew and at the same time update it in the world of Chuck U. The new can elevates the experience and translates the design to fit with the current Indeed printed can shelf set.”

The Goods

Malt: Pilsner, 6 row, corn, munich

Hops: Mittelfruh, El Dorado

Yeast: A15

Special Ingredients: Pistachio essence

The Stats

ABV: 5.5%

IBU: 15

The Experience

Visual: Pale to golden and clear

Aroma: Pistachio, some malt

Taste: Tastes simple and refreshing with a touch of pistachio nut

Mouthfeel: Crisp and refreshing, spritzy

###

About Indeed Brewing Company:

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com.

For More Information:

http://www.indeedbrewing.com/blog/nuts-for-pistachio-cream-ale