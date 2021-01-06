Indeed Brewing Company Cans and Distributes Its CBD-Infused Seltzer

Minneapolis — Indeed Brewing Company is canning and distributing Lull, its non-alcoholic CBD Seltzer, across Minnesota and Wisconsin in January 2021. Released as a taproom-exclusive in the Minneapolis and Milwaukee taprooms, Lull has been available on draft since May 2019 and in limited release cans since early this year.

“It took quite a number of months to perfect this recipe,” says R&D Brewer Jon Eager. “I did my homework to find the highest quality CBD, how to source it, and how to produce seltzer in an efficient and cost-effective manner that would work for our brewhouse.” After thorough research, Eager chose Superior Extractions, a licensed processor that happened to be based locally in Minnesota. Infused with full-spectrum CBD, Lull contains both cannabinoids and terpenes; together, these compounds produce a synergistic effect for maximum efficacy.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring chemical compound that is extracted and processed from flowers of cannabis plants like hemp. Unlike its cousin THC, CBD is not psychoactive or intoxicating, and some users experience relaxing or calming effects. Up until 2018, it was illegal to produce hemp in the U.S. for its classification as a controlled substance. The 2018 Farm Bill lifted this ban, which led farmers across the country to begin planting hemp and processing CBD.

“Our patrons were stoked when we put Lull on our tap lines. While beer is at the core of what we do here, we are in the business of offering good, craft experiences to every person who spends their time and money with us. So it was important to us to have a non-alcoholic option that wasn’t apple juice or a can of sparkling water,” says Kelly Moritz, Indeed’s Chief Operating Officer. “Using CBD also struck our interest, as many of our employees have positive personal experiences with it. We’re no stranger to the recreational use of compounds derived from plants, so it was a no-brainer to experiment with CBD when we had the opportunity to do so.”

THE EXPERIENCE

Aroma: Lemon and key lime

Visual: Faintly translucent with a slight haze

Mouthfeel: Bubbles play on the palate with a lively and crisp finish

Taste: Sparkling with a hint of lemon and key lime that’s oh so refreshing

NUTRITIONAL INFO

10mg CBD/12 oz

0 Carb

0 Calories

0 Added Sugar

0 Protein

INGREDIENTS

Carbonated water, natural and artificial flavor, hemp oil (providing 10mg CBD)

About Indeed Brewing Company:

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com. @lullcbdseltzer