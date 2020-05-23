IMG Appointed by A-B InBev for Product Licensing in Key Territories

LONDON – IMG has been appointed by AB InBev as the exclusive licensing representative in Europe and the Middle East for the global brewer’s world-renowned brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Leffe and more.

The multi-year partnership will see IMG develop licensed products that reflect the distinct character of each individual brand: Budweiser for an extra-ordinary lifestyle; Stella Artois’ mantra of savouring life together; Beck’s’ spirit of freedom and progressive thinking; and Leffe’s deep roots and community spirit.

“AB InBev is the world’s largest brewer and their portfolio of beer brands are known and loved around the world,” said Natalie Horne, Senior Licensing Director, IMG. “Each brand has its own rich heritage, inspiring story and creative identity giving us terrific scope for brand extension through licensed consumer products. We are proud to be working with AB InBev to help bring each of their unique brands to life via new consumer touchpoints.”

Categories being explored include fashion, food, home and garden.

Companies interested in licensing any of the AB InBev brands in Europe and the Middle East should visitwww.IMGLicensing.com.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world’s leading brewer and is a publicly traded company based in Leuven, Belgium. Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. We are committed to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients and to be enjoyed in a responsible manner. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium, we are now a geographically diversified brewery with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees, including 12,000 in Europe. We have offices and breweries in 18 EU Member States and our Global Innovation Centre is also based in Leuven, Belgium. Follow us on Twitter at@ABInBev_EU. For more information about Anheuser-Busch InBev, please visitwww.ab-inbev.com