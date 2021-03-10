Illinois’ Buffalo Creek Brewing Expands to Chicago with Louis Glunz Beer Inc.

Long Grove, IL – Despite the pandemic, Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove experienced a stunning growth surge over the last year and has signed with Louis Glunz Beer Inc. to expand it distribution into Chicago and beyond in 2021.

Since opening three years ago, the Bavarian-themed brewery and taproom helmed by owner/brew master Mike Marr has become a Lake County destination, renowned for its authentic German-style beer and atmosphere. During COVID-19, while others shuttered or scaled-back operations, Buffalo Creek Brewery invested mightily in its signature biergarten, implemented curbside pickup, and broke sales records.

“Over the last year we’ve had to ramp up operations efforts to meet the unprecedented demand,” said Mike, who produced 20% more beer in 2020 than 2019 despite being shutdown for three months because of COVID. “With our scaled-up production system in place, we’re ready to expand and become a big brewery. I’m excited to have a partner like Glunz who’s focused on the craft beer industry to help make Buffalo Creek Brewing a household name.”

Previously, Buffalo Creek Brewing was using its equipment basically half-way with 15-barrel fermenter output. With the increase in territory distribution, Mike will be doing 30-barrel batches and essentially doubling production. He anticipates not only bigger yields, but butter quality beer as well. As Mike puts it, increasing the size and scale enables him to be a “much more efficient brewer.”

Buffalo Creek Brewing beer is now being distributed to alcohol retailers across Lake, McHenry, Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, and Will counties – with plans to expand in the future. Consumers can expect to see their three signature beers typically on sale: Marrvelous (German Kölsch), Farmer’s Illegit Daughter (Farmhouse Saison), and Muttersholtz (German Wheat) – as well as some other specialties.

(Buffalo Creek Brewing complies with all State and local COVID-19 health and safety regulations to protect customers and staff, including tables distanced at least 6-feet apart, the implementation of sanitation stations, and mandatory mask-wearing when not seated.)

WHERE: Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, IL 60047

CONTACT: www.buffalocreekbrewing.com / phone (847) 821-6140 / email: info@buffalocreekbrewing.com

For more information: http://buffalocreekbrewing.com/