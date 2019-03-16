Ike & Oak Brewery Opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New to Chicago is Ike & Oak Brewing Company, conceptualized by multidisciplinary architecture firm, fcSTUDIO inc.

Situated just outside of Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, Ike & Oak Brewing Company offers an intimate perspective on beer, blending the industrial design principals of a traditional brewery with an upscale restaurant to create a warm community-based environment. In designing the space, brewery ownership tasked acclaimed architecture and interiors firm fcSTUDIO inc with transforming an existing retail space into an inviting venue. The refurbished building originally housed four separate retail tenants, each exhibiting individual storefront systems, stone detailing, and lighting, challenging the fcSTUDIO team to bring each of these disparate elements together into one cohesive concept, inside and out.

The bar features 16 taps that include draft beer, house-made cocktails and a cider option; a selection of spirits will also be served at the bar. Our taps are hooked up directly to our serving tanks to ensure that our customers will be poured the freshest beer possible. Customers will be able to view the brewery’s tanks from every vantage point in the establishment. The space includes an indoor-outdoor beer hall, game room and patio. Ike & Oak will also have a private event space to host rehearsal dinners, parties and work events.

Head brewer, Nathan Tertell, has been brewing professionally for eight years. Starting his career in 2011 at Two Brothers Brewing Company, he then joined Lagunitas Brewing Company in 2013 as one of the first six brewers at their Chicago location. In October 2015, he accepted the Brewmaster position at Baderbräu Brewing Company. Tertell is now thrilled to be the head brewer at Ike & Oak – the brewery has a 10 BBL brewing system, so he will be able to brew much smaller batches allowing for more creativity and flexibility than at his previous organizations. At the helm of the culinary operation is executive chef Michael Reid, a veteran of the Chicago dining scene. A local native, Michael attended Kendall College for culinary training and has worked in the kitchens of several internationally-acclaimed chefs including Giuseppe Tentori (BOKA, GT Fish and Oyster, GT Prime) and Grant Achatz (Alinea, Next, Roister). Trained in many cuisines from Spanish Tapas to Molecular Gastronomy, Michael brings an eclectic, whimsical character to Ike & Oak’s culinary offerings.