IHOP Partners with Keegan Ales to Produce Pumpkin Pancake Stout

GLENDALE, Calif. – Today, IHOP® announces the release of IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, a limited-edition, fall-inspired craft beer brewed by Keegan Ales that pairs the flavor of pumpkin and seasonal spices with IHOP’s World Famous Buttermilk pancakes into a rich, smooth stout. Fans looking to sample IHOPS can find it only at select bars and festivals, across the New York tri-state area throughout September and October. IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout is not available in IHOP restaurants. The seasonal brew was inspired by the breakfast brand’s newest promotional menu: Pumpkin Spice pancakes, which is made with real pumpkin, Cinn-A-Stack® pancakes, and the ultimate mash-up, Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stack®. The limited-time pancake line-up is available at IHOP Restaurant’s nationwide until October 28.

To create IHOPS, the brand collaborated with New York-based brewery Keegan Ales, producers of one of the “Top Ten Stouts in North America” as rated by The New York Times. The innovative flavor profile of IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout is different from other pumpkin-flavored beers as it blends IHOP’s signature Buttermilk pancake batter mix with ingredients from its fall menu into a Keegan Ales’ stout.

“Every year, our guests eagerly await the return of our seasonal pancakes: Pumpkin Spice, Cinn-A-Stack, and a new combination of the two this year, Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stacks, which tastes just like a pumpkin pie and a cinnamon roll married and had a food baby,” said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Our advertising agency, Droga5, suggested that those same ingredients that make our fall pancakes so delicious would also make a great tasting beer, and we wholeheartedly agreed. So, we partnered with award-winning craft brewers Keegan Ales to create IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, a limited-run beer that can exclusively be discovered at some of the Northeast’s top fall beer and food festivals and bars.”

IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout will make its debut on Saturday, September 29 at the 5th annual Bacon and Beer Classic beer classic at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

“We’re excited to partner with IHOP on this first-of-its-kind brew and bring fans a unique craft beer that blends the deep, roasted flavors of our stout with hints of pumpkin, vanilla, and IHOP’s iconic pancake batter,” said Tommy Keegan, Founder of Keegan Ales. “Being able to showcase it at the Bacon and Beer Classic was the perfect launch pad – nothing elevates breakfast or bacon better than pancakes. Now fans can get the taste of IHOP’s famous fall pancakes in a beer.”

IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout will be available* at the following distributors and beer festivals. For a list of exact location, check out IHOPS.Beer:

Bacon and Beer Classic – September 19, 2018, Flushing, New York

Brew U Festival – October 6, 2018 at the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, New York

Widow Jane Distillery Anniversary Party – October 12, 2018 Red Hook Brooklyn, New York

Brew at the Zoo – October 19, 2018, Bronx Zoo, New York

Manhattan Beer Distributor

* IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout is not available in IHOP restaurants.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand, India and The Philippines. IHOP restaurants do not hold liquor licenses and do not serve alcoholic beverages. The foregoing does not constitute an offer or advertisement for any alcoholic beverage in any IHOP restaurant. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT KEEGAN ALES

Keegan Ales brewed its first batch of beers on August 1, 2003 (Tommy’s mom’s birthday) and set out hand-selling beer to local bars and restaurants early September. The first kegs of Old Capital, Hurricane Kitty and Mother’s Milk went to competition at Hunter Mountain that month. Mother’s Milk took home a gold medal and Old Capital was honored with People’s Choice: Best of Show. Keegan Ales has gone on to win many more awards and recognition including Best Brewery in The Hudson Valley (2009), Best Brewery in New York State (2009) and Best Craft-Brewed Beer in New York State (2009). Early in 2010, The New York Times declared Mother’s Milk one of the top ten stouts in North America and Keegan Ales has also been awarded 2010 Small Business of the Year by The Ulster Chamber of Commerce and The Ulster County Development Corporation.