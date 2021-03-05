Idle Hands Craft Ales Releases Wee Heavy Scotch Style Ale

MALDEN, Mass. — Idle Hands Craft Ales this week will release their first-ever ‘Wee Heavy’ Scotch Style Ale, Mons Meg.

Idle Hands, named Boston’s Best Brewery by Boston Magazine in 2020, offers a diverse range of craft beers including their flagship New England IPA Four Seam, their boundary-pushing fruited kettle sour series, Kill Your Idles, and a line of rotating lagers. Mons Meg is their first attempt at a Scotch Ale, a style that dates back to 18th century Scotland. It fits nicely into a portfolio of beers that balances innovation with classic styles.

“We’ve been thinking about brewing a Scotch Ale for a long time,” said Chris Tkach, owner, Idle Hands. “We’ve really concentrated on bringing a few more traditional style beers into our lineup recently, celebrating our anniversary last year with a classic West Coast style IPA, and with our recent German Pilsner, Gretel. This felt like another classic style for us to take on, and it came out great.”

Named after the famous cannon that protects Edinburgh castle, Mons Meg is a 7.3% ABV Scotch Style Ale, often interchanged with the term ‘Wee Heavy’. It is filled with chewy caramel and toffee notes combined with flavors of deep, brown bread. The initial run of the beer is a one-off, which will be limited to 80 cases.

“Even though Spring is knocking on our doors here in New England, this is the perfect beer to get you through the rest of the winter,” continued Tkach. “This will be a great beer for those wild weeks in March where temperatures literally range from 30 to 60 on any given day — and will be a welcome find in your fridge if snow shows up in the forecast again.”

Mons Meg will be available in 16oz. can four-packs for curbside pickup and for on-site consumption at the Idle Hands brewery starting this week. These and more beers can be ordered online directly from Idle Hands at shop.idlehandscraftales.com.

About Idle Hands Craft Ales

Idle Hands Craft Ales was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chris and Grace Tkach. Today, it focuses on producing a wide-array of craft beer with uncompromising quality. Located in Malden, MA, Idle Hands brews fresh IPAs, lagers, sours, and more. To learn more, visit www.idlehandscraftales.com.