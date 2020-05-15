Idle Hands Craft Ales Releases 3 New Beers

MALDEN, Mass. — Idle Hands Craft Ales today will release three brand new beers: Essential Premium Lager, Kill Your Idles: Tiki, the latest addition to their popular kettle sour series; and Time Enough at Last, the lager-centric brewery’s first ever Czech-style amber lager.

Essential Premium Lager

This 5% ABV lager is intentionally brewed to have a restrained flavor and aroma, in the style of popular macro-lagers. The dry, crisp, and slightly effervescent beer is meant to be paired with sunny days and outdoor adventures. Essential Premium Lager is an easy to drink, refreshing beer that goes well with yard games and hanging out with friends.

“We wanted to make a beer that served as a tribute to some of the successful macro-lagers of the world, but done on a much smaller scale,” said Chris Tkach, owner, Idle Hands. “This beer honors the tradition of early American brewers while offering something uniquely craft. Plus, it’s just a great beer to drink after an afternoon of yard work.”

Kill Your Idles: Tiki

The Kill Your Idles series is a nod to the new age kettle soured beers, which use acidity and fruit to create interesting profiles that have blurred the lines of what traditional beer has become. This brand new installment to the series, Tiki, is a 5.6% ABV fruited kettle sour brewed with a mix of fruit puree (pineapple, tangerine, peach, blackberry, cherry, key lime) and almonds. This is a beach beer, or a beer to drink on your couch while you imagine the beach.

Time Enough at Last

A 5.1% ABV clean, copper hued lager that pays tribute to the Czech brewing traditions currently being rediscovered in the US. Flavors of artisan bread crust with a soft, whole grain center yields to a touch of fruitiness and balanced bitterness. It’s a new style of lager for the Idle Hands crew, and as lovers of lager, they are very excited to welcome it to the family.

“We are so excited to finally have a Czech-style lager to share with our friends,” said Tkach. “Although we really try to brew a beer to match every person’s taste, we love lagers and are constantly working on recipes that introduce more people to the diversity in the style.”

Essential Premium Lager, Kill Your Idles: Tiki, and Time Enough at Last will all be available in 16oz. can four-packs for curbside pickup starting today at Idle Hands’s taproom in Malden, Massachusetts. These and more beers can be ordered online directly from Idle Hands at shop.idlehandscraftales.com.

About Idle Hands Craft Ales

Idle Hands Craft Ales was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chris and Grace Tkach. Today, it focuses on producing a wide-array of craft beer with uncompromising quality. Located in Malden, MA, Idle Hands brews fresh IPAs, lagers, sours, and more. To learn more, visit www.idlehandscraftales.com.