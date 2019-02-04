Idaho Brewers United Releases United Pils

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Brewers United’s (IBU) first benefit beer, United Pils, is now available on draft throughout Idaho. Featuring Idaho-grown barley and hops, United Pils will help IBU, Idaho’s craft brewers guild, advocate on behalf of Idaho breweries and the craft beer community. The hoppy lager was brewed at MickDuff’s Brewing (Sandpoint) with fellow Idaho brewers and with support from craft beer suppliers.

“It’s really special to see the support from all levels of our craft beer industry on this project,” said IBU Executive Director Sheila Francis. “Craft beer is all about community and it really shows on this project.”

Idaho-grown Great Western Pure Idaho Pilsner Malt was donated by the Country Malt Group while Mill 95, an Idaho hop processing and distributor, supported the cause with a donation of Crystal hops. Craig Stein Beverage and the Odom Corp. partnered with MickDuff’s and IBU to distribute the beer throughout the state.

“United Pils is an American take on a hoppy German-style lager,” explained Mack Deibel of MickDuff’s Brewing Co. He added, “It’s quite tasty! It has nice body, not light or too full, with slight hop aroma and solid hop bitterness. Light beer drinkers might step out of their light lager comfort-zone to enjoy this and hopheads will find it refreshing.”

Proceeds from beer sales will be earmarked towards IBU’s legislative efforts. This includes an effort to define contract brewing during the 2019 session and the hiring long-time Boise lobbyist and craft beer enthusiast, Nate Fisher. IBU engages in policy work to promote and protect breweries of all sizes and this beer will further the cause.

Get your hands on a pint! The Southern Idaho release party will be Thursday Jan. 31 at Craft Brewers of Boise, the area’s newest brewery and craft beer bar. Select Idaho breweries and craft beer bars will have the benefit beer on tap but only for a limited time. A full list of locations with United Pils on tap can be found at www.Idahobrewers.org/the-news/.

For more information about Idaho Brewers United and to show your support, please go to www.idahobrewers.org or email idahobrewersunited@gmail.com.

About Idaho Brewers United

Idaho Brewers United (IBU) is a non-profit trade association that promotes and protects Idaho’s craft brewery industry. With a majority of Idaho breweries as members, IBU is a resource for policymakers, beer lovers and affiliated industries. Visit idahobrewers.org.