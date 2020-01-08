Huss Brewing to Open Brewpub at Phoenix Convention Center

PHOENIX — Arizona-based Huss Brewing Co. is excited to announce an all-new craft beer taproom and full-service restaurant coming to the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix. A partnership between Huss Brewing Co., the City of Phoenix, and Aventura Catering, the Convention Center’s food and beverage partner, this new taproom comes at a time of continued economic growth for downtown Phoenix, where residents and urban dwellers are flocking to Phoenix’s core for a walkable big-city experience. Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the Huss Brewpub at the Phoenix Convention Center will be housed inside a two-story, indoor-outdoor space carved into the north façade on Monroe Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets, and will serve as a brew-hub for historic neighborhoods Garfield, Evans Churchill, Encanto, F.Q. Story, Willo, Roosevelt Row and more.

Offering a full menu of hearty dishes showcasing Arizona-sourced ingredients, paired with the award-winning Huss’ Family of Beers, the new Huss Brewpub will also be downtown’s tastiest destination for convention goers, visitors and locals attending sporting events, concerts, performances and more.

“The Phoenix Convention Center is one of Downtown Phoenix’ most visible points of pride, and we are thrilled that they will now house a beloved local company with Huss Brewing Co.,” says Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “This new location will help further showcase the strength of our community’s craft beer industry to the millions of visitors who come to our city each year.”

Scheduled to start construction early this year with a planned opening in the fall of 2020, the Huss Brewpub at the Phoenix Convention Center has been a longtime, personal passion project for this proudly locally-owned craft brewery based in Tempe, AZ, says Huss Brewing Co. co-owner, Leah Huss.

“Jeff and I have been working on this project for more than a year and a half,” Leah says, referring to her husband and Brewmaster, Jeff Huss. “It has been a joy working with the Phoenix Convention Center, and Aramark throughout the process of putting this dream together. Most important, we’re looking forward to being a part of the downtown Phoenix community and helping the revitalization of the area, especially bringing a vibrant nightlife back to downtown’s sports, arts and events community.”

Aventura, a premier catering division of Aramark, renewed its contract with the City of Phoenix in 2018 to continue providing food concessions to the Phoenix Convention Center through 2028. Aventura conducted an exhaustive search for the perfect partner in collaboration with Local First Arizona and founder Kimber Lanning, and found it with Huss.

“As a partner of the Phoenix Convention Center, we’re excited to offer a world-class, communal experience where locals and visitors alike can come together over great food and award-winning local beer, and we found that with Huss Brewing Co,” says Mike Maltese, district manager for Aventura.

When open in 2020, guests will enjoy a wide variety of fresh, quality beers, including Husstler Milk Stout (Bronze medal winner at the Great American Beer Fest in the Sweet Stout Category), Oktoberfest (2019 Silver medal winner at the Great American Beer Fest in the American-style Amber Lager category), Magic in the Ivy Pale Ale, Copper State IPA, and the 2016 & 2018 U.S. Open medal winner, Scottsdale Blonde. Plus, Huss Brewpub at the Phoenix Convention Center will feature an extensive menu of chef crafted modern American fare, including showcasing the best local ingredients and Arizona-sourced foodstuffs.

About Huss Brewing

Husband-and-wife, Jeff and Leah Huss, have 33 years of combined experience in the brewing industry. Jeff was Head Brewer for BJ’s Brewing in Chandler, Ariz., for seven years and attended the, Siebel Institute in Chicago, then, the Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany. Leah co-owned and operated Papago Brewing in Scottsdale, Ariz., for 14 years, helping pioneer the craft beer community and growth in Arizona. Their combined love and passion for craft beer inspired them to chase their dreams of owning a local, family-owned and operated brewery with Jeff acting as Brewmaster, and Leah running business and marketing operations. Huss Brewing Co. opened its doors in South Tempe in August 2013, with a 30-barrel system, a small tasting room with 20 taps, and room for growth. In 2016 Huss acquired the Papago Brewing Company in Scottsdale, creating the newly formed Huss Family of Beers and transforming Huss into the 3rd largest brewer in the state. The Huss Family of Beers includes brands Huss Brewing Co., Papago Brewing Co., and Arizona Light.

About the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues

The award-winning Phoenix Convention Center is one of the largest convention venues in the United States. It offers nearly 1,000,000 square feet of rentable meeting and event space. Established in 1969 as a department of the city of Phoenix, the Phoenix Convention Center is a vital economic enterprise for the state and local economy. The Phoenix Convention Center & Venues include the Phoenix Convention Center, Symphony Hall, Orpheum Theatre and five parking garages.