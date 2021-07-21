Huss Brewing Co. Releases New Arizona Ranch Water

TEMPE, Arizona – As refreshing as a summer monsoon, Huss Brewing Co. is excited to announce its first-ever agave hard seltzer, Arizona Ranch Water. Inspired by the arid, thirst-inducing climate here in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, Huss’ new spiked seltzer is the first local version of ranch water offered in Arizona.

Available at all Arizona Fry’s grocery stores and Total Wine stores starting in October, Arizona Ranch Water comes in Original Arizona Lime and Arizona Tangerine flavors, both made with 100-percent real lime juice, plus notes of agave, to create a delightfully fizzy, dangerously quenching beverage that’s only 95 calories per 12 ounce can.

“While the hard seltzer category has been one of the fastest growing segments of the beverage market for several years now, we wanted to take our time and make sure that we created a truly unique product that spoke to our Sonoran desert surroundings,” says Leah Huss, co-owner of Huss Brewing Co. “So it was only natural for us to start with a Southwestern specialty like Ranch Water, and then put a special Arizona spin on it by using 100% fresh lime, alongside notes of agave, tangerine and a deliciously effervescent mouthfeel.”

Exclusively available in 12-ounce cans, Huss’ Arizona Ranch Water will be offered at all Arizona Fry’s and Total Wine stores later this fall.

Huss Brewing Co.’s Arizona Ranch Water will be offered statewide this fall, including at the Huss Taprooms in Tempe and Uptown Phoenix.

For More Information:

https://www.hussbrewing.com