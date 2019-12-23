Hopworks Urban Brewery to Release Hindsight 2020 Hazy IPA on New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) has announced it will release its January Hazy IPA, Hindsight 2020, one day early on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019. The beer will only be available at Hopworks’ North Williams Pub and Beergarden in 16 ounce four packs from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Four of the packs sold contain a sticker on the underside of the PakTek can carriers that customers can redeem at any Hopworks location* for a $50 gift card, perfect for stocking up for the big evening. During the time of sale, Hopworks will be offering tastings of other new releases for 2020 including Alternating Currant Juicy IPA, Queen of Hearts Imperial Red Ale, and Powell IPA.

Hindsight 2020 Hazy IPA is a limited hazy release. This soft and creamy IPA has notes of lime, orange creamsicle, vanilla and berry. After the early release, Hindsight 2020 will not be available until the new year.

Location: Hopworks North Williams Pub and Beergarden at 3947 N. Williams Ave., Portland, Oregon

Date/Time: Dec. 31, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., while supplies last

Prize: Four (4) of the 16 ounce four packs will contain a sticker redeemable for a $50 HUB gift card Sales of four packs limited to two per customer.

* Excludes PDX location

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally-sourced, organic, and Salmon-Safe hops, the company’s 20-barrel brewery in Portland, and seven-barrel brewery in Vancouver, produce 10,000 barrels of beer a year for HUB’s brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is a family-owned and operated business, the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest, and has two Salmon-Safe certified brewery sites.

