Hopworks Urban Brewery Releases New Winter Ritual Cold IPA

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, is releasing Winter Ritual Cold IPA, brewed with Salmon-Safe hops from Pacific Northwest local B Corp Roy Farms. The beer will also feature artwork from Martin Ontiveros, who creates the pieces for Hopworks’ year-round and seasonal beers as well.

“Winter Ritual is the perfect balance of crisp and hoppy as we head into the winter months,” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “I’ll definitely be drinking mine with friends around the fire this season. It’ll be perfect after a long day of skiing on the mountain!”

Winter Ritual Cold IPA ($12) is available starting on November 12 on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at grocers, bottle shops, and at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

Winter Ritual Cold IPA:

This Cold IPA is brewed with Citra, Azacca, and El Dorado hops, resulting in a crisp and refreshing beer packed with notes of citrus and tropical fruit. 6.7% ABV. 55 IBU. Releases November 12th.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/