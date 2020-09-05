Hopworks Urban Brewery Releases Fresh Hop Abominable Winter Ale and 2 other Fresh Hop Beers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery has released three new fresh hop beers this season: Fresh Hop Abominable Winter Ale, Fresh Hop Ace of Spades Imperial IPA, and Fresh Hop Singing Bird Hazy IPA.

Perfectly planned for the changing seasons, Fresh Hop Abominable stays true to its namesake, but with an addition of dry hopped fresh Centennial hops, juicy notes of pine permeate to create a perfect PNW fresh hop ale. Fresh Hop Ace of Spades and Singing Bird are brewed with fresh Strata hops, lending these beers beautiful, dank citrus notes. With each beer being made with Salmon-Safe hops, it’s a fresh hop season that consumers can feel good about every time they crack open another can.

“We are so stoked on bringing Fresh Hop Abom to this year’s fresh hop season,” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer. “We worked with Goschie Farms in Silverton, Oregon, to get a beautiful 500 pounds of fresh Centennial hops and literally dry hopped them into this beer hours after picking them up from the farm.”

Partnering with Goschie Farms, which grows Salmon-Safe hops, Hopworks also produced a short video that can be viewed on YouTube, entitled “The Abominable Fresh Hop,” exploring the fresh hop phenomenon and the beers produced for this year’s season.

“We can’t get enough Fresh Hop Abom here. We’ve been sipping so much of it the last week of August, I’m surprised any of this beer is making it to market!” laughed Christian Ettinger, Hopworks’ Founder and Brewmaster.

Fresh Hop Abominable Winter Ale, Singing Bird Fresh Hop Hazy IPA, and Fresh Hop Ace of Spades Imperial IPA are all available in cans and on tap at Hopworks pubs at 2944 SE Powell Blvd. in Portland, Oregon and 17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, Washington. Garden Maze Fresh Hop Hazy IPA will also be available later this month. Customers can order Hopworks beer and food through the Hopworks website for curbside pick up and contact-free delivery daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest and a proud member of 1% For The Planet. HopworksBeer.com | @hopworksbeer

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/blog/fresh-hop-season-2020