Hopworks Releases Evergreen Dry Irish Stout

PORTLAND, Ore. – As a B Corp celebrating its five-year certification anniversary this March, Hopworks Urban Brewery has announced the release of Evergreen Dry Irish Stout. Featuring a tight tan head, rich coffee aroma and creamy mouthfeel, this limited edition nitro stout will be on tap exclusively at Hopworks’ three locations beginning March 13.

“We’re excited to brew ‘green’ beer every day with practices that drive quality, protect the environment and support the community,” said Christian Ettinger, founder and brewmaster at Hopworks. “We wanted to flip the idea of green beer on St. Patrick’s Day on its head. Throw in the fact that March is B Corp month and you’ve got a perfect reason to brew and drink green beer.”

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps form a community of leaders and drive a global movement of people using business as a force for good. In addition, Hopworks will donate 1% of 2020 beer sales to three environmental nonprofits: Friends of Trees, The Street Trust, and The Nature Conservancy through its 1% For The Planet membership.

Watch a video of “Green Beer Time” with Christian Ettinger and learn what it means to brew green beer. Keep in the know by following Hopworks social channels (everything @hopworksbeer), newsletter, and website for more details.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest and a proud member of 1% For The Planet.