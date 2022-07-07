Hopcelot, Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Phish-Inspired IPA, Returns to Northeast

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – A whimsical and unique IPA is returning to the Northeast this summer. Lawson’s Finest Liquids is excited to announce the regionwide distribution of Hopcelot IPA this week. Made with eight hop varieties from around the world, Hopcelot IPA is a delightfully complex brew with seemingly endless flavor notes inspired by legendary VT music. The beer will be available at retailers through the end of August in Lawson’s Finest’s full nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI).

“Hopcelot made its way from our Taproom fan-favorite to regional fan-favorite in its first distribution across the Northeast last year,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and Founding Brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “The beer is a truly unique combination of flavors and aromas, and we’re thrilled to bring it back this summer. It pays unique homage to music and the area that it’s brewed.”

Hopcelot IPA was first brewed in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the popular Vermont band, The Grift. The beer’s name is a nod to the legendary VT band, Phish, and its song “Ocelot.” Its musical inspirations led to the seemingly endless flavor notes resulting from its diverse hop profile.

At 7% ABV, Hopcelot IPA is brewed with a blend of hops from the US Pacific Northwest, Australia and New Zealand, creating a beer with a complex flavor profile boasting an aromatic punch of citrus and pine yielding to a fruity finish.

Hopcelot IPA is the latest specialty beer distributed across the Northeast as part of Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ 2022 limited-release calendar. Big Hoppy, a black IPA with five hop varieties, seven malts and a bold flavor profile will make its regional debut in September.

Northeast craft beer fans looking to bring home a four-pack of Hopcelot IPA can click here to find their nearest retail location. Four-packs of Hopcelot are also available year-round at the Lawson’s Finest Liquids Taproom in Waitsfield, VT.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight our fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1bbl nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com