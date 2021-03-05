Hop City and Wild Heaven to Release Four Collaboration Beers

West End neighbors Hop City and Wild Heaven team up to create four brand new beers

ATLANTA, GA — Like many great ideas, this one started over beers. Kraig Torres, founder of Hop City Craft Beer and Wine, was having a pint (or two) with Wild Heaven Beer co-founder Eric Johnson. Soon, the two veterans of Atlanta’s craft beer scene made up plans to brew a beer together. The problem? They had too many ideas. The solution? Make ‘em all!

“We’ve been neighbors on the West End for a while, but we’ve never really done anything together,” said Torres. “So naturally, our plans just went a little haywire – in a good way!”

On Thursday, March 11, Hop City and Wild Heaven will unveil four brand new beers:

Old School Players, a 9% ABV traditional-style Belgian Tripel.

New School Fools, a 7% orange creamsicle-inspired milkshake IPA brewed with Georgia Satsumas.

SpottieOATtie, a 6% classic roasty and smooth oatmeal stout.

De Blazen Torres, a 9% “super saison” brewed with lemongrass.

They’ll be on tap at all Georgia Hop City and Barleygarden locations along with Wild Heaven’s taprooms. All except De Blazen Torres will be available in specialty 4-packs. Look for these at Hop City Birmingham soon.

The four beers will also be featured in special “Beers and Bites” pairing events at Hop City West End (March 10) and Barleygarden Fayetteville (March 11).

“We’ve been close friends with the Hop City family for nearly a decade, and are so excited to have finally put our minds together on not one, but 4 collaboration beers that each give a nod to our collective journey in the world of craft beer,” said Wild Heaven Co-Founder Eric Johnson. “I hope that beer enthusiasts enjoy drinking them as much as we enjoyed brewing them!”

ABOUT HOP CITY

For more than 10 years, Hop City Craft Beer and Wine has been Atlanta’s ultimate destination for craft beer and wine. Founded by noted beer aficionado Kraig Torres, Hop City has 4 locations – Krog St. Market, West End, Fayetteville, and Birmingham, Alabama. Each Hop City boasts thousands of new, unique, and rare beers and wines from around the world along with a staff of helpful experts. Each location also offers dozens of beers on draft to sip while you shop. The Hop City group also owns and operates three restaurants: Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar (in Alpharetta and Fayetteville) and Boxcar at Hop City (West End). For more information, visit hopcitybeer.com or follow @hopcityatl on Instagram.

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup including Emergency Drinking Beer and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features and experimental small-batch brewery, a Latin-themed restaurant, two event spaces, a taproom and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline. For more information visit www.wildheavenbeer.com or follow @beerwildheaven on Instagram.