Holy Craft Brewery’s American Bombshell Blonde Ale to be Served at Oracle Park During San Francisco Giants Games

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco-based Holy Craft Brewery announced its American Bombshell Blonde Ale will be served at Oracle Park during the 2019 Giants baseball season. The specialty crafted brew can be enjoyed at three of Tony Gemignani’s Slice House locations throughout the ballpark.

Holy Craft Brewery was founded by Bay Area natives Steve Seto, CEO, and Phil Fabian, master brewer in 2014. Holy Craft quickly gained recognition for their homegrown brews inspired by acclaimed San Francisco restaurants including Scoma’s Restaurant, Blowfish Sushi and Tony’s Pizza in North Beach.

In 2019, Holy Craft opened its first taproom in North Beach in the former home of Sip Bar & Lounge, located at the intersection of North Beach and Chinatown neighborhoods at 787 Broadway (at Powell St.).

“For a newcomer in the craft beer industry be able to get their product into one of the most famous ballpark venues in the country is almost unheard of,” said Phil Fabian, co-founder and master brewer at Holy Craft. “We could not be more excited for this opportunity.”

Holy Craft’s beer is also sold at BevMo, Cal-Mart and Total Wine. Beers can also be found at select neighborhood corner stores, like S&S Groceries in North Beach in San Francisco.

Follow Holy Craft on Instagram, or visit www.holycraftbrewery.com for more details.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks CBC 2019
Brew Talks CBC 2019

Denver, CO ● April 9, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.