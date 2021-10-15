Holidaily Brewing Expands Distribution to Austin

GOLDEN, Colorado – Holidaily Brewing Company, America’s dedicated gluten-free brewery, has announced plans to expand distribution to Austin, Texas.

When Founder of Holidaily, Karen Hertz, was diagnosed with melanoma and thyroid cancer in her early 30’s, opening her own business was the last thing on her mind. At the time of her cancer diagnosis, she worked at Golden company MillerCoors and was raising one-year old twin girls.

After Hertz’s doctors gave her the recommendation to remove gluten from her diet, she struggled to find a great-tasting, 100% gluten-free beer and was driven to solve this problem. After years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing Company was born.

Hertz opened the brewery in 2016. Since then, Holidaily has grown over 850%, and their production brewery is the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the U.S. Exponential growth and a handful of national awards for the quality of the brews have allowed for rapid expansion across the country, including Austin, Texas.

“Our Austin fans are some of the most vocal supporters of Holidaily,” said Hertz. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our gluten-free beer to this beautiful city with athriving craft beer, food and health and wellness focused culture.”

Holidaily has partnered with Texas distributor, Capitol Wright Distributing, to make this expansion possible.

“As the only certified, dedicated gluten-free brewery distributing in Austin, Holidaily brings something unique to our city,” said Russell Patterson, Brand Development Manager of Capitol Wright Distributing. “We’re proud to add them to our portfolio and eager to welcome them to Austin.”

Starting October 25th, Holidaily Brewing can be found in liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout the Austin metro area. Look for their Flagship beer, Favorite Blonde, Fat Randy’s IPA, and award-winning Big Henry Hazy IPA.

For More Information:

https://holidailybrewing.com/