Holidaily Brewing Company Introduces Citrus Gose to Their Adventure Series

Holidaily Brewing Company, America’s dedicated gluten-free brewery, introduces the next style in their Adventure Series, a small-batch experimental beer series. This year-round, rotating series features the brewery’s newest innovations in gluten-free brewing.

Holidaily Brewing (holidailybrewing.com) opened in Golden, Colorado in 2016 and is the passion project of Karen Hertz, who survived both melanoma and thyroid cancers, leading to a treatment regimen including a gluten-free diet. Hertz struggled to find a great-tasting, 100% gluten-free beer and was driven to solve this problem. After years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing Company was born.

“Commercial brewing has been part of the United States’ fabric for almost 400 years,” said Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily Brewing. “Gluten-free brewing has developed in just the past 10 years. With that novelty comes the need for constant experimentation. The Adventure Series allows our brewers to do just that.”

Citrus Gose is up next in the series, scheduled to release May 27, 2021. A citrusy, salty, and tart beer at 3.9% ABV, brewed with citrus fruits from around the world.

“Citrus Gose features a bounty of fresh and pureed citrus fruits, including Feijoa, a fruit that has been extremely popular with New Zealand brewers, but is still relatively new to the U.S. market,” said Alan Windhausen, Head Brewer for Holidaily Brewing. “It’s loaded with citrus aroma and is immensely crushable.”

In time for Summer, Holidaily Brewing introduces Citrus Gose on draft and in 4-pack 12 ounce cans at the Holidaily tasting room in Golden, Colorado. This beer is also available across the brewery’s distribution footprint throughout Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Kansas City metro, Houston, and East Texas.

