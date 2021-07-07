Holidaily Brewing Company Announces Second Taproom

GOLDEN, Color. – Holidaily Brewing Company, which opened in Golden, Colorado in 2016, has grown to become the country’s largest dedicated gluten-free brewery. Since its inception, Holidaily Brewing Company has expanded production over 850% and has spread their distribution from Colorado to regional states including Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The brewery announced plans to open a second taproom in the Denver Tech Center area.

The taproom, located at 5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd in Greenwood Village, is expected to open in the Summer of 2021. The indoor space boasts 2,350 square feet, in addition to a dog-friendly patio outside.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a selection of rotating beers on draft and learn more about the specialized processes used to craft them.
The Denver Tech Center taproom will serve as an ideal complement to Holidaily Brewing’s longtime taproom and production brewery at 801 Brickyard Circle in Golden, which will continue to brew all of Holidaily Brewing’s draft beers and distributed beers, as well as host visitors seven days a week.

Holidaily Brewing was founded by Karen Hertz, a two-time cancer survivor who was told by doctors to cut gluten from her diet. At the time, she was working for one of the largest breweries in the world. As a beer fanatic, Hertz sought delicious gluten-free beer alternatives but came up short. She was driven to solve this problem and after years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing was born.

As the first dedicated gluten-free brewery in the nation to open an additional taproom, Holidaily Brewing is leading the charge in brewing quality gluten-free beer.

“Our mission has always been about getting great-tasting gluten-free beer to as many people as possible,” said Hertz. “This additional taproom will allow us to meet a growing demand.”

To celebrate the occasion, the Holidaily Brewing team is planning a Grand Opening weekend celebration. Final dates and details, including beer releases, giveaways, and live entertainment, will be shared throughout Holidaily’s website and social media outlets.

https://holidailybrewing.com/

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
