Hold Out Brewing Announces Opening Date

AUSTIN — A couple of Wright Bros, a Little Brother and your Better Half are beyond excited to finally announce the “opening” of our long awaited brewpub, Hold Out Brewing.

WHAT: Burgers, dogs, and cans of beer to-go. Gloved service with a smile (behind a mask). No muss, no fuss. Just another great excuse to make a beer run.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7th, 2020 (first public service, to-go only)

WHERE: Hold Out Brewing, 1208 W. 4th Street, Austin TX. 78703

WHY: You can’t let a little pandemic spoil all of your plans. We sure as heck aren’t gonna let it spoil ours!

HOLD OUT TEAM: Co-Founders: Matthew Bolick, Matt & Grady Wright, Mark Stowe (General Manager – Better Half and Hold Out), Rich Reimbolt (Executive Chef – Better Half and Hold Out), and Brent Sapstead (Head Brewer, Hold Out).

Kitchen Team: Lindsay O’Rourke (Pastry Chef – Better Half and Hold Out)

Seth Jones (Executive Sous Chef – Better Half and Hold Out) & Zach McGrath (Sous Chef – Hold Out)

Brewing Team: Hayden Winkler (Brewer), Peter Knight (Assistant Brewer and Lead Bartender)

Front-of-House Team: Jacob Grob (Assistant General Manager – Hold Out), Sheila Garcia (Marketing & Hospitality Manager – Hold Out)

SUPPORT:

Architect: Chioco Design

General Contractor: Fine Line Commercial, LLC

Interior Designer: Lilianne Stekel Interior Design

Graphic Designer: Lauren Dickens

Steel + Millworks: Boomtown Design

Woodwork: Old Crow Austin

Photos: Mumford Photo

ABOUT: Hold Out Brewing is a brewpub. We make beer 8 barrels at a time. We smash burgers two patties at a time. Good times are had in aggregates of both. You can find us in old west Austin, across the courtyard from Better Half Coffee and Cocktails. Hold Out Brewing will be open to-go only, Thursday – Sunday, 12-8pm starting May 7th, 2020. For further information please find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @holdoutbrewing

The Hold Out Brewing team combines decades of brewery and service industry experience from Real Ale Brewing, Josephine House, Momofuku, Violet Crown Cinema, Jester King Brewery, Hops & Grain Brewing, The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company, and Wright Bros. Brew & Brew.