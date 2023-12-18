Hofbräu Again Teams With Central Standard Distillery to Create Limited-Run Beer Brandy

Central Standard Craft Distillery Cofounders Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan announced that the next release in the distillery’s Brewmasters Series will be a familiar one: a “re-collaboration” with Hofbräu München, the renowned 400+ year-old brewery known for Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival in Munich.

“For our latest Brewmasters series collaboration, we are re-releasing our limited-edition beer brandy with Hofbräu München, the top name in German brewing and owner of the most famous beer hall in the world,” McQuillan said.

The beer brandy, which debuted last October as part of the distillery’s Brewmasters Brandy Series, combines Central Standard’s North Brandy with Hofbräu’s Doppelbock seasonal special Hofbräu Delicator, which is bottled as Hofbräu Winter Spezial and available in six packs in the United States.

The result is a flavorful beer brandy with notes of dark chocolate, cherry and dried fruit. “The Hofbräu North Brandy collaboration has something for beer and brandy fans alike,” said Jim Kanter, Chief Commercial Officer of Central Standard. “Beer lovers will appreciate the roasted caramel malt flavor and subtle beer sweetness. Brandy fans will love the bold, rich flavor. It tastes like a cozy Bavarian night.”

Renewing the collaboration offered Hughes, McQuillan and Kanter an opportunity to celebrate the distillery’s hometown and state. “This beer brandy really embraces the Germanic roots of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the Midwest,” said Hughes. “Teaming again with Hofbräu München and specifically their Winter Spezial Delicator made the ideal match for our North Brandy.”

Starting this week, the beer brandy – which sells in 750ml bottles and is priced between $24.99 – $29.99 – is available at retailers across Wisconsin including Festival Foods, Total Wine, Woodman’s Markets and local liquor store, such as Discount Liquor and Ottos. The beer brandy is also being served at bars and restaurants including The Old German Beer Hall in Milwaukee. In addition, it is available at Binny’s Beverage Depot locations in Illinois. Only 300 cases of the beer brandy are being released. “And, when we’re sold out, we’re sold out,” Kanter said.

Last fall’s collab with Hofbräu was the first in Central Standard’s Brewmasters Series to combine two liquids. Until then, collabs only involved aging one liquid in a barrel that previously held another.

“The Beer Brandy completely sold out at many retailers last year and we had requests for it from literally across the country and around the world,” Hughes added. “We just had to create another run of it this year so folks could enjoy some this holiday season and beyond.”

Central Standard Craft Distillery, a small batch, craft distillery in Milwaukee and the fastest growing top-10 Wisconsin-based distiller, handcrafts award-winning, bourbon, whiskey, vodka and gin from locally sourced ingredients including cherries grown in Door County and honey harvested in Germantown. Founded in 2014, Central Standard spirits have won 40 medals across multiple craft distilling categories.

Central Standard’s portfolio of premium spirits includes Red Cabin Bourbon, Door County Cherry Vodka and North Wisconsin Brandy*. Door County Cherry Vodka is a blend of Central Standard’s award-winning 100% handcrafted vodka infused with Door County cherries, which are mellowed with a touch of local-harvested, fresh honey. North Brandy, which is handmade in small batches and aged for a minimum of two years, is finished in Central Standard bourbon barrels.

Red Cabin Bourbon is aged to perfection and then finished in California Cabernet wine barrels. Thanks to the red-wine-barrel-finishing, Red Cabin Bourbon – which earned a Gold Medal and received a 93-point score at the prestigious Los Angeles Invitational Wine and Spirits Challenges earlier this year, delivers a complex-yet-approachable taste.

In August, Hughes and McQuillan completed a multi-million-dollar project that transformed a formerly vacant three-story, 11,700-square-foot building in downtown Milwaukee into the Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen. The distillery’s new home, the first urban distillery and restaurant in the Midwest, boasts a tasting room, tour operation, restaurant, private-events space and rooftop patio. In addition, the renovated building, which was built in 1874 and is one of the oldest in Milwaukee,houses a 100-gallon pot still that will produce all spirits served and sold on site.

Hofbräu München began with a culinary challenge more than 400 years ago: Since he found the beer brewed in his court in Munich to be of poor taste and quality, William V, the Duke of Bavaria, founded the Hofbräuhaus in 1589 – the birthplace of the brewery and gastronomy. The brewing demand outgrew the location in the heart of the city in no time but what’s left is a “must-visit” when in Munich: the “Hofbräuhaus am Platzl”.

Around 1.3 million visitors enjoy the “most famous tavern in the world” every year and 17,000 hectoliters of beer are served in the “Schwemme” (beer hall) and “Bräustüberl” (brewpub) annually. Today, Hofbräu München is the only Bavarian-State-owned traditional Munich brewery and one of the only 6 Munich breweries that are eligible to pour beer at the famous Oktoberfest. HB beers are known and enjoyed all over the world and especially in the United States.

“Hofbräu München stands for the passionate commitment to the city, its people and the Bavarian lifestyle”, says brewery director Dr. Michael Möller. “Forward thinking, but with feet firmly rooted in Bavarian tradition and brewing craftsmanship: With this recipe we succeed to maintain the Hofbräu brand with its fine beers and further develop it carefully.”

For More Information:

https://thecentralstandard.com/