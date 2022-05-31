Highland Brewing Adds Hazy Heights IPA To Year-Round Line-Up

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – North Carolina’s largest native brewer is announcing the release of Hazy Heights IPA – an IPA brewed with Citra, Ekuanot, Amarillo, Centennial, and El Dorado hops. It is the latest addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup and will be distributed in 6-packs across Highland’s Southeastern footprint starting in June.

The name of the brew was inspired by the hazy heights of the Blue Ridge Mountains that surround the brewery’s home base in western North Carolina.

At 7.5% ABV and 45 IBUs, Hazy Heights IPA is a fruity and unfiltered IPA with notes of pineapple and mango.

Shane Cummings, Highland’s Head Brewer said, “Hazy Heights is a vibrant and tropical hazy IPA with strong aromas and flavors of papaya, mango, pineapple, and orange. A succinct mouthfeel from the generous use of oats, and wheat with a mild bitterness creates a beer that is both complex and enjoyable to drink.”

On June 3, Hazy Heights IPA will be released as part of Highland’s Tropical Smooth Birthday Bash celebrating the first anniversary of the downtown taproom in the S&W Market. This ticketed dance party will feature a DJ and late-night bites from the S&W food vendors.

Hazy Heights will be available at the brewery and at retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia beginning in June.

https://www.highlandbrewing.com