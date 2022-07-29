Hi-Wire Brewing’s Oktoberfest Lager Is Now In 16 oz 6-packs

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Latch up your lederhosen and don your dirndls, Hi-Wire Brewing’s Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager has returned bigger, brighter, and better than ever in six-packs of 16-ounce cans with a festive new yellow, blue, and white design. This annual fall seasonal release brought home the 2016 Gold Medal in the Great American Beer Festival’s German-style Märzen category for the Asheville, North Carolina-based brewery, and the award-winning recipe (6% ABV) remains the same today.

Rich Munich malt from Bamberg, Germany’s Weyermann Specialty Malts elicits biscuit and honey flavors at the forefront that cascade into a light, dry finish. Six-packs of 16-ounce cans are available from now until October across Hi-Wire Brewing’s nine state distribution footprint as well as the brewery’s nine taproom locations spread throughout the Southeast. Hi-Wire is also shipping Zirkusfest Oktoberfest to 34 states via shop.hiwirebrewing.com, or if you’re near a taproom, you can raise a frosty stein with friends at one of the beer-maker’s seven upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has three locations in Asheville – the Biltmore Village Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space, the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located downtown, and the RAD Beer Garden & Distribution Center in the River Arts District – along with taprooms in Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Wilmington, N.C., Louisville, Ky., and Charlotte, N.C. Additional locations in Birmingham, Ala., and Cincinnati are set to open in the next 12 months. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

For More Information:

https://hiwirebrewing.com