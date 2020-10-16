Hi-Wire Brewing Updates Core Beer Lineup

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is shaking things up across the board in its core lineup of beer. “The global pandemic this year gave us some time to sit back and reflect on our core business and how we can improve it,” notes Chris Frosaker, co-owner of Hi-Wire Brewing. Frosaker continues, “We also asked ourselves how to continue to grow and stand out in the crowded beer market. Our upcoming lineup changes reflect Hi-Wire’s desire and ability to continue innovating and provide value to our customers.” These exciting updates to the brewery’s year-round flagships are rolling out starting this month, October 2020, as they become available across Hi-Wire’s distribution area.

First off, Hi-Wire Lager and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA just hit a growth spurt. Both beers have moved from the classic six-packs of 12-ounce cans into new tallboy six-packs of 16-ounce cans for the same price as before. That means Hi-Wire fans get to take home even more beer without paying any extra. Following this huge update, Hi-Wire Lager will no longer be available in twelve-packs, but Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA will continue to come in twelve-packs of 12-ounce cans. The bigger and better six-packs of both beers have already started to hit shelves throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s distribution footprint. Both are also available now in Hi-Wire’s Asheville taprooms and shop.hiwirebrewing.com, and they will soon be available at Hi-Wire Brewing Durham and Knoxville as well.

The fan-favorite Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA is getting a bit hazier to become Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA (5.5% ABV). This new, easy-drinking hazy IPA packs a bright citrus hop punch without all the bitterness, and it will receive full distribution in six-packs and twelve-packs of 12-ounce cans. It is available now in Asheville taprooms and Hi-Wire’s online beer shop with bright new electric green packaging.

There’s also a brand-new face on Hi-Wire’s flagship roster with the addition of Double Hi-Pitch IPA (9% ABV) in six-packs of 12oz cans line-priced with its year-round peers. Previously available in a limited run of four-packs of 16-ounce cans, this even bolder version of Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA is back by popular demand and here to stay. It receives a double dose of classic West Coast hops resulting in eye-opening dank, citrus aromas. Weighing in at 65 IBUs, this dangerously drinkable double IPA boasts distinctive melon and grapefruit flavors to balance out the malt. Double Hi-Pitch IPA is available now in Hi-Wire Brewing taprooms, across Hi-Wire’s distribution footprint, and online at shop.hiwirebrewing.com.

With these major updates comes the partial loss of Bed of Nails Brown Ale. This American ode to a traditional English brown will no longer be distributed in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, but it will still be available on draft in select markets. However, cans of Bed of Nails Brown Ale will also still feature in the newly-updated Hi-Wire Brewing Clown Car mixed twelve-pack alongside 12-ounce cans of Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and a brewer’s choice beer.

The only flagship beer that will not see any changes is Go Getter Low-Calorie IPA that was added to the lineup in January 2020. It will continue to receive full distribution in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, and Bed of Nails Brown, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, Hi-Wire now has two locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom – along with a third taproom in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out-of-state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hi-Wire’s fifth taproom is slated to open in Wilmington, North Carolina, in fall 2020. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.